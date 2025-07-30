Head Over Heels Season 2 possible? Choo Young Woo and Cho Yi Hyun’s romance drama's ending explained

Head Over Heels had everyone wrapped around its fingers, and now that the show has come to an end, we’re taking a look at what happened. Led by Choo Young Woo and Cho Yi Hyun, the show managed to grab the attention of many over the course of 12 episodes, and while we’re all hoping it could continue, the story of Bae Gyeonu and Park Seong Ah has come to an end. Thankfully for fans, the two reunited after all the trials and tribulations that lay in their path. But the tied loose ends make it difficult to imagine a sequel for the popular K-drama.

Advertisement

What happens to Bongsu?

Played by Choo Young Woo, Bongsu is the seemingly evil spirit who takes over Gyeonu’s body. Over time, he builds a strong bond with Cho Yi Hyun’s Park Seong Ah and Cha Kang Yoon’s Pyo Ji Ho. After his spirit ends up in Park Seong Ah’s body, he’s unable to leave, and it is only after Bae Gyeonu realizes his dreams are a way for him to stop the mess that has been created that he can save Bongsu.

Eventually, the squad learns of his real name, Jang Yoon Bo, which he could not remember before because of the hallucinations that had him believe in a tall older brother who he sought help for and because of whom he was unable to return the ring. He is able to cross over to the afterlife after being stuck due to his imagination, and Park Seong Ah is able to aid him.

Advertisement

How do Gyeonu and Seong Ah reunite?

As Gyeonu frees Seong Ah from Bongsu’s spirit, he ends up in a dangerous exorcism which could potentially end his and Yeomhwa’s lives (Choo Ja Hyun). The high schooler is then able to take back her powers as Fairy Cheonji and stop the ridiculous play of fate. She runs over to help Bongsu and is able to continue living as a young shaman who helps out spirits.

Gyeonu is finally able to join the national archery team, representing his country on the big stage. The two come together in a romantic moment at the end of the show, closing it off with a sweet kiss!

Head Over Heels season 2 possibility

With a happy ending for most characters, even Bongsu, who was able to close off the endless loop and move to the afterlife, the show leaves no room to come back for more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Head Over Heels EXCLUSIVE: Cho Yi Hyun on always being intrigued by shamanism, chemistry with Choo Young Woo and more