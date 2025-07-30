10 new K-drama and OTT releases in August 2025: From Park Hyung Sik’s Twelve to YoonA-Lee Chae Min’s Bon Appetit Your Majesty

K-dramas are taking over our minds once again, and this August, a bunch of them are here to cure our post-Head Over Heels sadness! There’s one for all kinds of fans, with genre-hopping releases that can influence your to-watch list.

Mary Kills People

Date: August 1, 2025

Where to watch: MBC

Cast: Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, Kang Ki Young

Plot: A remake of the 2017 Canadian television series of the same name, Mary Kills People, is based on the story of a respected doctor, Woo So Jung (Lee Bo Young), with emergency care experience, who secretly helps terminally ill patients end their lives and conclude their sorrows. She is helped by a junior played by Kang Ki Young, who aids with the euthanasia. A detective named Jo Hyun Woo (Lee Min Ki) learns of the mysterious disappearances and corpses, investigating the cases and chasing down the culprit. Notably, he possesses a brain tumor which is threatening his own life span.

Advertisement

My Lovely Journey

Date: August 2, 2025

Where to watch: Channel A

Cast: Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Jae Young, Hong Soo Hyun, Oh Hyun Joong

Plot: Based on Mahiro Harada's Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler, the story follows the life of former idol-turned-travel journalist Kang Yeo Reum, played by Gong Seung Yeon. She tries to rebuild her life by planning transformative journeys for others. While working closely with her former manager, Oh Sang Shik (Yoo Jun Sang), she comes across Lee Yeon Seok (Kim Jae Young), the editor of her travel program. The show has already confirmed season 2 even before the premiere of the first season.

Beyond The Bar

Date: August 2, 2025

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Cast: Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chae Yeon, Lee Hak Joo, Jeon Hye Bin

Plot: At Yeollim Law Firm, Kang Hyo Min (Jung Chae Yeon) starts working as a rookie lawyer. Her righteous and careful ways are challenged by her senior at the firm and in the industry, Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Wook), who, despite being cold, teaches her the ways of the law world. The two develop a unique relationship in their office.

Advertisement

Love Take Two

Date: August 4, 2025

Where to watch: tvN

Cast: Yum Jung Ah, Park Hae Joon, Choi Yoon Ji, Kim Min Kyu

Plot: Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) is a single mother and a construction site manager who only relies on herself during tough times. Her medical student daughter, Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji), is nothing like her, creating a problematic front for the two who cannot find a middle ground. They come across the 43-year-old mother’s first love, Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon), and his son, Ryu Bo Hyeon (Kim Min Kyu), who live in the countryside, and all chaos unfolds.

Splendid Days / Our Golden Days

Date: August 9, 2025

Where to watch: KBS2

Cast: Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Yoon Hyun Min, Chun Ho Jin, Lee Tae Ran

Plot: The story runs over 50 episodes, following the contrasting lives of the older and newer generations. Lee Ji Hyeok (Jung Il Woo) is a dependable man who is trusted by his community and flourishes in his career. The same cannot be said about his love life, as he tries to take the lead but is not successful. His friend Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun) continues to stay by him even in tough times, and even gets rejected as she confesses her love for him. They share a friend named Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min), who, despite being a chaebol, is lonely and looking for comfort with his acquaintances. The three forge a new path for themselves.

Advertisement

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies

Date: August 15, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Director: Jo Seong Hyeon

Plot: Korean documentary series, The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies, dives into the BTS of four terrifying events via the lens of those who made it out alive. Said to be a follow-up to In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, it uncovers the harrowing details of underground cults that run to ruin people’s lives under the guise of faith. It adds three more tragedies to the bunch, exploring the eye-opening truth behind these cases.

My Golden Star/ My Troublesome Star

Date: August 18, 2025

Where to watch: ENA

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Song Seung Heon, Lee El, Oh Dae Hwan

Plot: Im Se Ra, once the winner of the youngest Best Actress Award, disappears on the night of the ceremony. Hidden for 25 years after losing her memory due to an accident, she returns as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), a nobody who plans her comeback to the industry and hopes to regain her fame as well as memories. She meets Dokgo Cheol (Song Seung Heon), who used to be a violent crimes detective but now has been demoted to a traffic police officer. A bad hand at love, romance sparks as he comes across the yesteryear star.

Advertisement

Aema

Date: August 22, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Lee Honey, Bang Hyo Rin, Jin Seon Kyu, Jo Hyun Chul

Plot: Based in the 1980s in Chungmuro, which runs the South Korean film industry, Jung Hui Ran (Lee Honey), the top actress in the country and Sin Ju Ae (Bang Hyo Rin), a bar dancer and a nobody in the business, fight for the lead role in the anticipated film Madame Aema. Headstrong and righteous, the former gets replaced by the latter for the spot in the movie, but refuses to be cast aside and vows to rebel against the male-dominated field. She tackles corruption and politics to win back her role.

Twelve

Date: August 23, 2025

Where to watch: Disney+, KBS2

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, Regina Lei

Plot: A fight between good and bad, Twelve follows the tiger angle Tae San, played by Ma Dong Seok, who leads 12 of his kind to rival the evil spirits who are trying to take over the country. He confronts O Gwi, Park Hyung Sik, who leads the pack of demons to finish off the human world and stop the angels’ plans. Other actors each pick one animal angel form to protect humanity from the dangers of the evil world.

Advertisement

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Date: August 23, 2025

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Cast: YoonA, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, Choi Gwi Hwa

Plot: Initially belonging to Park Sung Hoon, Lee Chae Min takes on the role of the King of Joseon named Lee Heon. Very difficult to deal with, his tyrannical ways and knack for taste are unsatisfied with even the best in the land. Chef Yeon Ji Yeong (YoonA) is a modern-day French culinary artist who gets transferred back in time to the King’s palace. Butting heads and hearts, the two clash over tastes and methods, with the ruler’s palette getting surprised with her refined cooking.

August looks jam-packed with big and exciting releases!

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop using BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to save Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy at Box Office? Here’s what happened