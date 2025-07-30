EXCLUSIVE: KANG YUCHAN on Champagne Poppin' solo debut, bold music choices, Justin Bieber inspiration and more

KANG YUCHAN, aged 27, already has 8 years of experience under his belt and is now carving out his solo path. How, you may ask? Debuting at the age of 19, having trained under one of the big three K-pop agencies- JYP Entertainment- and working on his dance career, the star has lived a busy life. Performing in multiple reality shows, showcasing his many skills including dancing, singing and acting, it looks like he has never taken a breath, and it looks like all the hard work has definitely paid off.

Working with not one but two teams, A.C.E and UNB, participating in shows like The Unit, which allowed him to explore other options as an artist. Even as he returned after completing his military service, KANG YUCHAN has not stepped back. Forging right ahead with a career in musicals, he has displayed his singing prowess with impressive roles in projects including The Anarchist and Do Not Disturb, in both of which he played the lead roles.

Joining us for an exclusive chat about his next endeavor, making his solo debut after over 8 years in the industry, KANG YUCHAN is revealing his transition from the youngest in the team to the talent powerhouse that he has proven himself to be. From street-side busking to some of the biggest stages in the K-pop world, he has captured everyone’s hearts and minds alike, and now, he’s spilling all the beans!

You’re making a solo debut. How are the behind-the-scenes any different for you from working in a team? When do you miss having people around you the most?



KANG YUCHAN: I think the biggest difference is the responsibility of the stage you have to take as a solo artist. A big factor in team performances is the synergy effect that can fill up empty spaces on stage. Right now, since it’s only me who can fill up the stage, the amount of responsibilities has definitely increased.

There are times when I suddenly miss the energy we shared between the members, all of the exchanged looks, and countless small but meaningful chats we had in the waiting rooms.

What were your biggest inspirations for the music tone of this single? Who are the top 2 artists on your playlist?



KANG YUCHAN: A big part of this song’s tone was inspired by the conversations I and the producers had. It’s a song that revolves around emotions like trust, rebellion, and self-assurance.

The artists that I’ve been listening to quite a lot these days are Justin Bieber and Troye Sivan. What’s impressive is that they are able to capture and express their own unique emotions and colors through their music.

The line “I love it when you doubt me” is pretty bold. What was the thought behind such lyrics and more sensual ones when you came up with your single?



KANG YUCHAN: The lyric “I love it when you doubt me” came from a place of wanting to turn someone else’s doubt into my own strength. I’ve shaped myself to become stronger through all the gazes and judgments I’ve received over time, and now, I want to speak about that with confidence.

The bold expressions came from a desire to bring out the charm I have within me.

We’ve learned that you channeled a ‘bad boy’ charm this time. Did it come naturally to you?



KANG YUCHAN: The ‘bad boy’ concept wasn’t unfamiliar to me. Even though I am a bright, mischievous character on the daily, I also have rebellious and rough sides that come out when I’m on the stage. Rather than creating such a ‘bad boy’ image forcibly, I just channeled one of the many energies that are within me.

You’re all set to perform Champagne Poppin’ live at KCON LA. With such a big stage coming up in your career, what do you plan to show your fans?



KANG YUCHAN: Performing at KCON LA is such a meaningful first step in my solo career. Rather than just singing a song, I want to create a performance that allows me to meet eyes with my fans, breathe and enjoy this time together. If I were to give you a spoiler… Actually, never mind - let’s meet at KCON~ Please look forward to it.

Having promoted with different teams, A.C.E and UNB, how did your experience differ with both?



KANG YUCHAN: Both A.C.E and UNB were meaningful and special experiences for me. The teamwork with the A.C.E members whom I have known for a long time is impeccable. UNB was a new challenge for all members, since we all came from different teams, but we created harmony within the group. Both of these teams made me grow as a person in different ways.

As someone who has participated in a survival show, what are the 3 things you’d like a newbie to know before going on one? Would you ever try it one more time?



KANG YUCHAN: If I were to give to a newbie who is going to go on a survival show, it would be:

First: protect your own color, your identity.

Second: Don’t be swayed by the feedback too much - let it nourish your growth, but never lose sight of your essence.

Third: taking care of your physical strength is essential.

If such an opportunity arises for me… I would have to think about it, but I’m sure I would be able to show a more mature side of myself if I were to do it!

You’ve done it all, singing, acting, and musicals. What’s next for YUCHAN? What was the toughest of them all to ace?



KANG YUCHAN: In the future, I’d like to try songs that capture deeper, more heartfelt emotions. When it comes to acting, I want to take on more serious, grounded roles as well.

As for what was the toughest challenge to ace… I think it would be musicals. It’s a complex art that requires excellent concentration, since it involves singing live, acting, as well as performing choreography.

What’s your message for your fans as they continue to cheer for your new journey?



KANG YUCHAN: Thank you so much to all of my fans who have believed in me and supported me. This solo debut was made possible because of you. Moving forward, I will show you diverse sides of me while growing as an artist and challenging myself. I want to repay you for your love with good music and amazing performances.

