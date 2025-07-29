Is rapper GloRilla dating Brandon Ingram? Their cosy visuals from her intimate birthday party at nightclub spark rumors

American rapper GloRilla, best known for songs like Whatchu Kno About Me, Wanna Be, Yeah Glo, and more, has been grabbing headlines for her personal life. She recently turned a year older and celebrated her 26th birthday with NBA star Brandon Ingram. Glimpses from her party have circulated online, fueling their dating rumors.

Advertisement

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram spend a night out at Mexican club

Reportedly, GloRilla and Brandon Ingram were spotted at Balan nightclub in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Visuals of the rumored couple getting all cosy during her birthday celebration have gone viral on the Internet.

As reported by TMZ, a video showed the rapper with her arms wrapped around Brandon’s neck as they hit the dance floor. His arm was on her waist.

GloRilla and Brandon left party at 3:00 am, came out hand in hand

The report further claims that GloRilla and Ingram walked outside the club at 3:00 am. As per the viral clips, they were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they left the party.

As per an eyewitness, the Yeah Glo rapper had an entire section booked to herself with security keeping phones away. However, a few clips slipped through, hinting at a possible love affair between the two.

Advertisement

While they haven’t publicly confirmed a relationship, these sightings have certainly fueled speculation among fans. Many people are wondering if this is a budding romance in the music and sports worlds.

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram's backgrounds and work fronts

Born as Gloria Hallelujah Woods, GloRilla hails from Memphis, Tennessee. GloRilla started rapping at the age of 16. She gained prominence with her 2022 music single, F.N.F. (Let's Go).

Speaking of Brandon Ingram, he is an American professional basketball player from Kinston, North Carolina. He represents the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Coming back to their affair rumors, it looks like we will have to wait for GloRilla and Brandon to confirm if they are actually dating.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Who is GloRilla and who stars in BTS' J-Hope's Killin' It Girl teaser? Meet the 2 women in his new release