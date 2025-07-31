General Hospital Spoilers, July 31 Episode: Will Drew Expose Portia’s Secret to Get Back at Curtis?

The General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, July 31, promise a packed episode as emotions run high and secrets unravel across Port Charles. Drew is out for revenge, Jason asks Elizabeth for a big favor, and Willow pleads with Michael for a chance to see her kids. Meanwhile, Carly shares her concerns about Vaughn, and Emma’s risky mission continues to unfold.

Drew plots payback as Curtis requests the blackmail file

Curtis tries to convince Drew to hand over the blackmail file on Portia, but he’s unaware that Liz already spilled the truth about who exposed his wedding secret. Drew now knows that Curtis was behind the drama that disrupted his big day, not Nina. That realization shifts Drew’s focus to revenge, and he may use Curtis's own secrets to strike back. Curtis’ plan has backfired, even if he hasn’t realized it yet.

Willow asks Michael to work together for the kids

Willow continues her heartfelt conversation with Michael. She gets emotional and asks if they can find a way to co-parent peacefully. Her main hope is to spend time with Wiley and Amelia, even briefly. Willow promises Michael that she only wants what’s best for their children. Now the question is whether Michael will allow a visit or stick to his decision to keep her at a distance.

Over at Elizabeth’s house, Jason pays her a visit with a serious request. He needs her help as he follows leads on Britt’s possible survival. Jason is determined to prove that Britt is still alive, and he believes Liz might be able to dig up some valuable information at the hospital. This could be a major step forward in Jason’s investigation.

Emma and Gio plan the lab break-in

Anna opens up to Dante about her concerns regarding Emma. She fears Emma might be in over her head. Meanwhile, Emma talks with Gio about using Vaughn’s stolen master key. The two will work together on a risky lab break-in plan that could reveal new clues.

Carly voices her doubts about Vaughn and warns Josslyn to be careful. She believes Vaughn may be enjoying the attention and playing both Emma and Josslyn. Although Carly doesn’t know the romance is fake and part of a mission, Josslyn must keep up appearances and defend Vaughn’s character to avoid suspicion.

