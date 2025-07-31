The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 31 Episode: Will Kyle Tell Claire Truth About Victor’s Audra Scheme?

In The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 31, fans will see major relationship shifts and deep concerns over risky behavior. Nick and Sharon will revisit the kiss they shared at the hospital, while Kyle’s actions stir red flags for Jack and Diane. Meanwhile, Victor prepares to confront Cane and attempts to strengthen the Newman family.

Nick and Sharon talk after their kiss

Nick and Sharon will have a serious conversation about their recent kiss. While Nick was still recovering, he pulled Sharon into a passionate moment. Now that the crisis has passed and Nick is being released from the hospital, he might rethink his decision.

The spoilers suggest Nick will have doubts about crossing the line between friendship and romance. Sharon, who has secretly had feelings for Nick, may agree it’s better to slow down, though she’ll likely feel disappointed inside. The two will try to figure out what’s next for their relationship without damaging the bond they’ve built over the years.

Victor prepares for a fight with Cane

Elsewhere, Victor will continue planning a strategy against Cane. He’s looking to bring the Newman family together and make sure everyone is aligned before facing any external threats. Victor plans to protect the company and make sure Cane doesn’t gain more influence.

Back in Genoa City, Jack and Diane will notice warning signs in Kyle’s behavior. Kyle is still upset about being stuck in Nice without phone service while Claire was mourning Cole’s death. He blames Audra for manipulating him, and his anger is only growing stronger.

Jack and Diane fear Kyle might take things too far in trying to get back at Audra. They know how dangerous Kyle can become when he’s focused on revenge. His emotional state has them concerned that he’ll make poor decisions.

Claire may be kept in the dark

Kyle also has a decision to make about whether to tell Claire the truth. He recently uncovered Victor’s involvement in setting him up with Audra, an effort to break up his relationship with Claire. But with Claire still grieving, Kyle may decide this isn’t the right time to reveal that information.

Considering the way Kyle tried to “prove” Audra’s role, getting physically close to her, he may realize the situation is too complicated. For now, Claire might be better off without knowing the full story.

