War 2 New Song Aavan Jaavan Twitter Review: Are fans liking Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's sizzling chemistry?

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, War 2 will hit the screens on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers are generating good hype for the upcoming action thriller. The War 2 team has now released a new song titled Aavan Jaavan on YouTube, on the occasion of Kiara’s birthday. Here’s how netizens are reacting to the track, Aavan Jaavan.

Fans are going gaga over Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in Aavan Jaavan

An X user reviewed War 2's new song, Aavan Jaavan on the platform, saying, “#AavanJaavan Is visually beautiful and it sounds good also…A perfect material for a chartbuster song…”

“What a love and romantic chemistry,” another X user tweeted.

“They look so good together,” an X user wrote in the tweet.

“This is peak Bollywood chemistry. The beautiful track is complementing the visuals. Top notch stuff. Winner!” reads another tweet.

One fan was mesmerised by Hrithik Roshan’s looks in Aavan Jaavan. “Nothing comes close to this. It was so freaking good,” the tweet reads.

Some called Aavan Jaavan a ‘chartbuster’

Calling it a “perfect” song, an X user tweeted, “Perfect choreography to dance with your pasandida aurat. #AavanJaavan is an instant chartbuster.”

“This is so good,” read another tweet.

A fan compared it to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s hit track, Chaleya, from the 2023 film, Jawan. In the tweet, the user praised the ‘breezy and groovy vibes’ of Aavan Jaavan.

“#AavanJaavan is 2023’s ‘Chaleya’ ....not your typical Bollywood track. Breezy, groovy, slow poison vibes. Just wait, it’s going viral soon. #ArijitSingh,” read the tweet.

Aavan Jaavan is crooned by playback singers Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

A brief about War 2

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War 2 marks the sequel to the 2019 film, War. Hrithik Roshan is reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from the original. Kiara Advani is playing the role of Kavya Luthra in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The War sequel also stars Jr. NTR, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.

