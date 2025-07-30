Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 28 to August 3): 20 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more
From Akshay Kumar's comedy sequel Housefull 5 to Nithiin's Thammudu and Anthony Mackie's Twisted Petal Season 2, here's all the OTT releases this week (July 28 to August 3).
Latest OTT releases this week (July 28 to August 3):
|S.No.
|Title
|Release Date
|OTT Platform
|Cast
|1
|Housefull 5
|August 1
|
Prime Video
|Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Chitrangada Singh, among others
|
2
|
Bakaiti
|
August 1
|
Zee5
|Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma, Aditya Shukla, and Keshav Sadhna
|3
|Sitaare Zameen Par
|August 1
|YouTube
|Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh
|4
|Chief Of War
|August 1
|Apple TV+
|Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikaleʻo, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka
|5
|Glass Heart
|July 31
|Netflix
|Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki, Keita Machida, Jun Shison, Masaki Suda, Erika Karata, Akari Takaishi, Pistol Takehara
|
6
|
My Oxford Year
|August 1
|Netflix
|Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest, Dougray Scott, and Catherine McCormack
|7
|Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2
|Now streaming
|JioHotstar
|Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth and Ketaki Dave
|8
|Thammudu
|August 1
|Netflix
|Nithiin, Laya, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Hari Teja, Swasika, Temper Vamsi
|9
|Trainwreck: Storm Area 51
|Now streaming
|Prime Video
|
Matty Roberts, Guy Malone, Kerry Lee
|
10
|
Super Zindagi
|August 1
|ManoramaMAX
|Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Paravathi Nair, Johny Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Rithu Manthra, Dayyana Hameed
|11
|Surabhila Sundara Swapnam
|August 1
|SunNXT
|Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Sony Sojan, Beena Thankachan, Stebin, Subin Thidanadu
|12
|Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7
|August 3
|JioHotstar
|Mohanlal
|13
|Red Sandal Wood
|July 31
|
ETVWin
|Vetri, Diya Mayuri, Ganesh Venkatraman, Vishwanth, Ramachandra Raju
|
14
|
Thank You Nanna
|August 3
|ETVWin
|Jayaprakash
|15
|An Honest Life
|July 31
|
Netflix
|Simon Lööf, Nora Rios, Peter Andersson, Nathalie Merchant, Willy Ramnek Petri, Arvid von Heland, Christoffer Rigeblad, Fabian Hedlund, Lucas
|16
|Unspeakable Sins
|Now streaming
|Netflix
|Zuria Vega and Andres Baida
|17
|Black Bag
|Now streaming
|JioHotstar
|Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Rege-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan
|18
|Twisted Metal Season 2
|Now streaming
|SonyLIV
|Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz
|19
|Super Sara
|Now streaming
|JioHotstar
|
Sara Montiel
|20
|Beyond The Bar
|August 2
|Netflix
|Jung Chae-yeon, Lee Hak-joo, Jeon Hye-bin, Lee Jin-wook
