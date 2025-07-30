EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Sachin Ravi EXCKUSIVE: Sunny Deol teams up with Farhan Akhtar Son of Sardaar 2 takes on Saiyaara and Mahavatar Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT Saiyaara sets records at UK box office Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT in Hindi Saiyaara nears the Rs 400 crore club at box office Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the making Ranveer Singh to do a time travel film next? Jr NTR

Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 28 to August 3): 20 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more

From Akshay Kumar's comedy sequel Housefull 5 to Nithiin's Thammudu and Anthony Mackie's Twisted Petal Season 2, here's all the OTT releases this week (July 28 to August 3).

Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 28 to August 3): 24 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more
Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 28 to August 3): 24 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more

Wondering what's new coming this weekend? From Akshay Kumar's comedy sequel Housefull 5 to Nithiin's Thammudu and Anthony Mackie's Twisted Metal Season 2, here's all the OTT releases this week (July 28 to August 3).

Latest OTT releases this week (July 28 to August 3): 

S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform Cast
1 Housefull 5 August 1

Prime Video

 Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Chitrangada Singh, among others

2

Bakaiti

August 1

Zee5

 Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma, Aditya Shukla, and Keshav Sadhna
3 Sitaare Zameen Par August 1 YouTube Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh
4 Chief Of War August 1 Apple TV+ Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikaleʻo, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka
5 Glass Heart July 31 Netflix Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki, Keita Machida, Jun Shison, Masaki Suda, Erika Karata, Akari Takaishi, Pistol Takehara

6

My Oxford Year

 August 1 Netflix Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest, Dougray Scott, and Catherine McCormack
7 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 Now streaming JioHotstar Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth and Ketaki Dave
8 Thammudu August 1 Netflix Nithiin, Laya, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Hari Teja, Swasika, Temper Vamsi
9 Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 Now streaming Prime Video

Matty Roberts, Guy Malone, Kerry Lee

10

Super Zindagi

 August 1 ManoramaMAX Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Paravathi Nair, Johny Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Rithu Manthra, Dayyana Hameed
11 Surabhila Sundara Swapnam August 1 SunNXT Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Sony Sojan, Beena Thankachan, Stebin, Subin Thidanadu
12 Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 August 3 JioHotstar Mohanlal
13 Red Sandal Wood July 31

ETVWin

 Vetri, Diya Mayuri, Ganesh Venkatraman, Vishwanth, Ramachandra Raju

14

Thank You Nanna

 August 3 ETVWin  Jayaprakash
15 An Honest Life July 31

Netflix

 Simon Lööf, Nora Rios, Peter Andersson, Nathalie Merchant, Willy Ramnek Petri, Arvid von Heland, Christoffer Rigeblad, Fabian Hedlund, Lucas
16 Unspeakable Sins Now streaming Netflix Zuria Vega and Andres Baida
17 Black Bag Now streaming JioHotstar Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Rege-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan
18 Twisted Metal Season 2 Now streaming SonyLIV Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz
19 Super Sara Now streaming JioHotstar

Sara Montiel
20 Beyond The Bar August 2 Netflix Jung Chae-yeon, Lee Hak-joo, Jeon Hye-bin, Lee Jin-wook

