What is Dharmendra’s net worth? From Rs 51 salary in debut film to 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, everything about his luxurious lifestyle

How many actors in Bollywood have made it big despite not being from the industry or a godfather in the industry? Well, today, we are talking about one such veteran star who entered the industry with nothing. There were times when he did not have money to buy food and stayed at his friend's house during the struggling days. But today, his net worth is around Rs 450 crore. We are talking about the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra.

Dharmendra’s 100-acre Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra, a Bollywood icon with a career spanning over sixty years, remains an inspiration for fitness and healthy living. His considerable wealth has afforded him a luxurious lifestyle, centered around his most prized possession: a sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. This expansive property, where he spends most of his time away from city life, boasts organic farming, a swimming pool, and a modern gym, ensuring he maintains both his luxury and health.

Dharmedra’s income from his debut movie

Dharmendra, who began his acting career in 1960, made his debut with the movie Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. It is reported that the actor was paid only Rs 51 for his debut. From there to a net worth of almost Rs 450 crore is a result of his sheer hard work, dedication, and discipline. But apart from his acting career, it is his wise investments in property and his ventures in the hospitality industry that have added to his wealth.

Dharmedra’s restaurant business

In 2022, he reportedly expanded his restaurant business by opening a new place called ‘He-Man’ on the Karnal Highway. He already had a restaurant named Garam Dharam Dhaba. This, too, adds to his net worth.

Well, Dharmendra may have aged, but he still can make your heart race faster when he appears on-screen, and his latest appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was a classic example. Now he is all set to feature in Ikkis alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

