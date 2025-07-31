VIDEO: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new home worth Rs 250 crore is ready to move in, Neetu Kapoor visits with her bahu

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. These two often grab all the attention for their off-screen chemistry, being protective parents to their daughter Raha and more. Well, the lovebirds have been busy with the construction of their new bungalow in Mumbai even before they got hitched. And now, after a couple of years, the dream home seems to be all set and ready for them to move in, and we cannot stop looking at how beautiful it looks.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s new bungalow

In the video we have got our hands on, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Pali Hill bungalow looks completely ready. It is a 6-storey mansion with rooftop gardens and vine-draped balconies. The building is grey in color, and it gives a classy vibe.

Earlier, it was reported that this bungalow will become the new fan favorite spot of Mumbai, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, as the property is worth Rs 250 crore. This makes it the costliest celebrity residence in Mumbai. King Khan’s property is worth Rs 200 crore, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa costs Rs 120 crore.

Well, it was also said that the new mansion is not registered in either Ranbir Kapoor's or Alia Bhatt’s name, but it is in their daughter Raha’s name. And this adds an emotional touch to the property.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor share a warm hug

Alia Bhatt visited her new mansion with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. They were spotted leaving the construction site together. The veteran actress hugged her bahu before bidding her goodbye, and we cannot get over this cute moment.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will be seen in YRF’s Alpha, which is a full-action film. This will be the first time that she will be seen in a high-octane action avatar. She will share the screen space with Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Apart from this, she also has Love & War. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, she will be seen opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for one of the biggest films of his career, Ramayana. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has already created a lot of hype after the announcement video was released. The film sees him playing Lord Ram while KGF star Yash will play Raavan, and Sai Pallavi will play Sita. RK also has Love & War.

