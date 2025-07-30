Junaid Khan rejects Rs 100 crore movie offer for Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan calls him 'nepo kid'

Aamir Khan, who has been contributing to Hindi cinema for several decades, was recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. His son, Junaid Khan, is also an actor. Aamir has never collaborated with his son Junaid for a movie yet, but their camaraderie in the upcoming promo will be a treat to watch. What happens when Aamir’s son Junaid tells him that he has rejected a Rs 100 crore movie offer? Let’s dig into it.

Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan to entertain in new parody promo for Sitaare Zameen Par

The promo featuring Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan will be out on the official YouTube channel of Aamir Khan Talkies. The 60-year-old actor will be seen paying tribute to Andaz Apna Apna while reenacting scenes from his 1994 iconic comedy film to launch Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube.

The video will also feature filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi watching the RS Prasanna directorial online.

In a scene, Aamir will be seen giving a new touch to the iconic dialogue from Andaz Apna Apna, featuring late actor Deven Verma. Don’t miss when the Sitaare Zameen Par star trolls himself for making movies like Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha.

“Mujhe yaad hai pehli dafa tu khush hua tha, tune kaha tha pitaji, multi-starrer karlo maine Thugs of Hindostan karli. Aaj tak gaaliyan kha raha hoon…World ki best film ka remake banado. Maine Forrest Gump ka Laal Singh Chaddha bana diya, izzat toh gayi, paise bhi gaye… (I remember you asked me to act in a multi-starrer, I worked in Thugs of Hindostan. Then you made me do a remake of Forrest Gump. I lost respect and money),” he will say in the clip.

Junaid Khan’s ‘new scheme’ for Sitaare Zameen Par

Junaid Khan is all set to reveal his new scheme to watch Sitaare Zameen Par at home. The Loveyapa actor will be saying, “Aapko sun kar khushi hogi pitaji, maine Rs 100 crore ka offer reject kardiya hai. Aur aapki film Sitaar Zameen Par ko YouTube par dal diya hai sirf Rs 100 mein.”

To which, Aamir will act surprised while calling his son Junaid as a “nepo kid”.

Azad Rao Khan to make his debut on-screen appearance

The parody promo video will also have a brief appearance of Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao's son, Azad Rao Khan, at the end.

Sitaare Zameen Par will be available exclusively on YouTube. Audiences who wish to watch his latest release can rent the movie for Rs 100. Are you excited?

