Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash FIRES BACK at troll's 'Pati churana' accusation: 'Yes, kisika pati churana...'

As much as RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal may deny being in a relationship, fans continue to believe that there is much more than friendship between the two. These two recently grabbed all the eyeballs for celebrating the cricketer’s birthday in London. And now, the influencer is back in the headlines for slamming a troll, accusing her of "stealing someone’s husband."

What did RJ Mahvash reply to the troll?

Taking to her Instagram handle, RJ Mahvash shared a video along with a long note about what cheating is. In the video, she could be seen seated in the car and explaining every scenario that leads to cheating. The moment she shared the video, one user took to the comments section and wrote, “Kisika pati churana???? Cheating” with a fire emoji.

To this, Mahvash replied, “Maine churaya nahi isiliye I wouldn’t know, but yes kisika pati churana CHEATING” again with a fire emoji. She even shared a screenshot of the comment and wrote in her story, “In logo ne hi to dekha hai mje churate. Kuch bhi baatein banate hn log bas views ane chahiye inke” with two laughing emojis. (These people have only seen me stealing. They make up anything to get views.)

What was in the reel that RJ Mahvash shared?

RJ Mahvash, in the reel, went on to say that one should never forgive those who cheat and revealed that she has forgiven her partner 3 times in her last relationship.

Mahvash added, “Don’t let anyone disrespect you TWICE. Bohot mil jaenge tmhe unse behtar. Relax! Taras khao unpr wo beemar hain. PAR TUM NAHI HO. Life is too short with the right one and too long with the wrong one! (You will find many who are better than they. Have mercy on them, they are sick, but you are not.)"

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's tight hug in viral video

Recently, a video of RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal was going viral for all the right reasons. In the video, we could see the cricketer ringing in his birthday along with his lady love and other people. While he was dancing and vibing in a London restaurant, what stole the show was his tight and warm embrace of his rumored GF.

