BTS’ V shows off huge muscles in gym selfie with bodybuilder friend, gears up with new look ahead of August surprise

Kim Taehyung is on his way to becoming the most muscular member among the Bangtan Boys, and here’s the latest proof! On July 30, V shared a selfie taken with Choi Han Jin, a professional bodybuilder and someone the BTS member seems to have developed a close friendship with. A casual ‘V’ pose in the photo of the two, fans immediately went into a meltdown with how handsome the star looked in it.

Drenched in sweat, probably taken just after a workout, V displayed the epitome of K-pop idol beauty in the photo. A grey T-shirt covered his torso with rolled-up sleeves, trying and failing to contain his muscly biceps. Fans who checked out the photo could not help but notice how far along his two arm moles had gotten. The marks which previously stood a couple of inches apart are separate poles now, thanks to the gym gains of the singer. And while he was able to make an ‘elephant face’ with them earlier, we wonder what it would appear as now.

V boasts muscular growth in just 2 months

More notably, V has hung out with Choi Han Jin in the past, working out at the gym solo and with fellow BTS member Jungkook, showing off their gains. Fans have also made a note of his buffed-up physique over the last couple of months, especially since his military discharge. Once appearing toned, he now looks more muscular.

BTS is said to be working out together as the members opened up about their very competitive sessions in Los Angeles. Now, back in South Korea, Jungkook hung out with Physical: 100 star Ma Sun Ho just a day ago, showing off his own physique and giving a clearer peek at his new chest ink. The two youngest members of the team have been making the fans go crazy with the gym updates and getting them excited for possible shirtless moments.

Meanwhile, the Rainy Days star recently spoke about a surprise for the BTS ARMY, which will be released in August, and while he did not spill any details, the fans are guessing a photoshoot or a new song could be on the way.

