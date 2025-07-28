Akshay Kumar sells two residential properties in Mumbai's Borivali at Rs 7.10 crore, makes over 90 percent returns

Akshay Kumar is on a real-estate selling spree. The Bollywood superstar has sold several properties in Mumbai this year. And now, he has locked deal for his two more residential properties in Borivali East, Mumbai, while drawing over 90% returns on the investment.

Akshay Kumar sells two apartment worth Rs 7.10 crore, drawing heavy returns

According to Property registration documents by SquareYards, Akshay Kumar has sold two residential spaces in Mumbai's Borivali East for a whopping amount of Rs 7.10 crore. Located in Oberoi Sky City, both adjoining apartments are sold to Pravin Shetty and Sabita Shetty.

While the one property has a carpet area of 1101 Sq ft. along with two car parking spaces, the other is a 252 Sq ft. studio space. The first property was bought by Akshay Kumar in 2017 at Rs 3.02 crore which later appreciated by 90 percent, as per SquareYards. The Kesari Chapter 2 actor sold it at Rs 5.75 crore. The studio apartment was bought at Rs 67.90 lakh, eight years ago, which has since appreciated by 99% as Akshay sold it at Rs 1.35 crore.

The first transaction for the residential apartment involved a stamp duty of Rs 34.50 lakh, along with registration fees of Rs 30,000. The second transaction for the studio space has a stamp duty payment of Rs 6.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Akshay Kumar on real-estate selling spree

Akshay Kumar has sold around 8 property units in last 7 months in Mumbai's different areas - Borivali, Worli, Lower Parel and others. The Hera Pheri 3 actor has made a solid returns of over Rs 110 crore. In January 2025, Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna sold a luxury apartment in the Oberoi 360 West project, situated in Worli (Mumbai) for a whopping amount of Rs 80 crore, according to IndexTap.

Further, the bollywood personalities sold several luxury residential and commercial properties in the real-estate market of Mumbai.

