Su From So emerges as a blockbuster, Kannada horror comedy is unstoppable with Rs 17.20 crore in 6 days

Su From So hit the screens on July 25, 2025. The Kannada horror comedy stars JP Thuminad and Shaneel Gautham along with Sandhya Arakere, Prakash K Thuminadu, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Mime Ramdas. Within six days, Su From So has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.

Su From So collects Rs 17.20 crore in Karnataka

Su From So, which JP Thuminad helms, is having an extraordinary run at the Kannada box office. It has become a wave in its home state, Karnataka.

The Shaneel Gautham starrer earned Rs 6.8 crore in its opening weekend. The Kannada horror comedy then collected Rs 3.3 crore, Rs 3.5 crore, and Rs 3.6 crore on Day 4, Day 5, and Day 6, respectively.

The cume collection of Su From So stands at Rs 17.20 crore in six days of its theatrical run.

Days Gross Collections Friday Rs 1 crore Saturday Rs 2.3 crore Sunday Rs 3.5 crore Monday Rs 3.3 crore Tuesday Rs 3.5 crore Wednesday Rs 3.6 crore Total Rs 17.2 crore

Su From So receives positive word of mouth, emerges as a blockbuster

Produced under the banner of Light Buddha Films, Su From So has been scoring better on weekdays than it did in its debut weekend. The latest Kannada release performed better on Monday than it did on Friday. It witnessed a slight growth in its business on Tuesday and then on Wednesday.

With its phenomenal word of mouth, the film is not looking to stop anytime soon. It is the surprise success story for the Kannada film industry in 2025. It has turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

While it is tough to predict where the film will end up, there is a good chance that the horror comedy will cross Rs 50 crore gross in the state. This feat is achieved by fewer than 10 Kannada films.

Note: Due to a lack of consistent box office figures and tracking for Kannada films, the degree of accuracy of these numbers isn't as high as the numbers for other film industries. The actuals could be lower than what is reported above, with a chance of being higher as well.

Su From So in theaters

Su From So is running in theaters near you. You can book the tickets for Shaneel Gautham's horror comedy movie online. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

