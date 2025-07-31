Saiyaara Box Office: Juggernaut crosses 100cr Overseas, UK and Middle East in mental mode

Saiyaara may have slowed down domestically, but the juggernaut is still going strong overseas. On its second Wednesday, the film raked in a superb USD 625K approx, which pushed its running total to USD 11.55 million (Rs. 100 crore) approx. With just 25 per cent drop from the same day last week, the hold is exceptional.

The film is performing particularly well in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. In the UK, Saiyaara is wreaking havoc, posting the highest weekday grosses in the second week ever for an Indian film. The second week total in the UK stands at GBP 895K over six days and could surpass GBP 1 million. That will be the biggest ever second week in the territory for an Indian film, over GBP 938K of Pathaan. No other film has crossed GBP 800K.

Similarly, in the Middle East, Saiyaara is outpacing weekday grosses of Dangal and Jawan in the UAE, which were possibly the best for Indian films. GCC markets are holding insanely well, with some collecting better than last week. The total gross in the region currently stands at USD 3.75 million, putting Saiyaara on track to become the highest-grossing non-Khan Bollywood film there, surpassing Animal (USD 5.80 million).

North America and Australia are also putting up strong numbers on weekdays. It’s just that the UK and the Middle East are in such a mental mode right now that these otherwise strong performances might appear routine by comparison.

Saiyaara is looking at a USD 6.75 million second week overseas, which will be an outstanding 25 per cent growth from the first week. If the film shows normal weekend growth next week, it should top USD 15 million by Sunday, a bit earlier than it was expected after the second weekend. The USD 20 million mark is starting to seem doable, though that will still need work to do in the third and fourth week.

