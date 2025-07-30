Newswrap, July 30: From Samantha's dinner date with Raj Nidimoru to Sunny Deol's new film with Farhan Akhtar

If you have missed out on your daily dose of entertainment. Here're we presenting you all the top headlines of the day: From Samantha's date with rumored beau Raj Nidimoru to Tom Cruise subtly confirming relationship with Ana De Armas.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted on a dinner date with rumored beau Raj Nidimoru

Advertisement

Samantha is rumoredly dating The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. The two was spotted together while returning from their romantic dinner date in Mumbai. The rumored couple were dressed in casual and comforting outfits.

READ FULL STORY: WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and rumored boyfriend Raj Nidimoru spotted leaving together after dinner date

Sunny Deol signs a big mass actioner with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment

Sunny Deol signed a big-budget action thriller with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the movie will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji. The makers are planning to roll the untitled ambitious film from December 2025 onwards.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol joins forces with Excel Entertainment on a big action thriller; Filming begins in December

Tiger Shroff teams up with Murad Khetani for an action thriller

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Tiger Shroff has signed on for an exciting high-concept action film with producer Murad Khetani. Kannada filmmaker Sachin Ravi will helm it.

Advertisement

The high-concept action movie will go on the floors in October 2025 with a 45-day schedule.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Murad Khetani and Avane Srimannaryana director Sachin Ravi for a high-concept action film

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's much awaited Pardesiya song out

Param Sundari's first song Pardesiya sung by Sonu Nigam is officially out now. Featured on Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the romantic track is an instant hit as the internet has already started grooving over it.

Param Sundari is officially confirmed to release on August 29.

Tom cruise and Ana De Armas spotted holding hands amid dating rumors

Amid dating rumors, Tom Cruise and Ana De Armad locked hands as they strolled through Woodstock’s picturesque downtown on Sunday and looked visibly happy in each other’s company.

The Hollywood star who always keeps his private life lowkey has subtly confirmed his relationship with the actress.

Advertisement

READ FULL STORY: Has Tom Cruise Found Love in Ana de Armas? Their Latest PDA Hints at a Budding Romance

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's romantic track from War 2 set to out tomorrow

The romantic track of War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, is all set to take the buzz a notch higher. Titled Aavan Javan, the song, sung by Arijit Singh, will be released tomorrow in Hindi, Telugu, and Punjabi.

The teaser has been made out and it’s already building the excitement among fans.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 28 to August 3): 20 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more