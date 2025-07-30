Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda set to register his biggest opening with Kingdom, Fantastic pre-sales for US premieres

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to return to the big screens with Kingdom this weekend. The movie is witnessing a solid pre-sales in the North American premieres, hinting towards a banger opening at the box office.

Kingdom targets USD 800K in the US premieres, eyeing biggest start for Vijay Deverakonda

As of 5:30 PM (Wednesday, July 30), Kingdom has recorded a banger pre-sales of USD 531K for the US premieres in 925 shows across 278 locations. The action thriller, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, has sold around 28,000 tickets for the premiere shows. The movie is targeting to fetch around USD 800K from its North American premiere shows, which is not only Deverakonda’s best start but also higher than the other rising Telugu stars including Nani.

The superb pre-sales of Kingdom hints towards the biggest opening of Vijay Deverakonda's career. The movie is also very hot in its local markets- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is expected to open on a solid note both in Telugu states and in other Indian markets. Kingdom opening day figures are all set to make new records for Vijay Deverakonda, becoming his biggest opener at the Indian and worldwide box office.

Can Kingdom mark Vijay Deverakonda's comeback?

Based on the advance sales and buzz among the audience, Vijay Deverakonda has his best shot at Kingdom. The movie looks like a winner, however, all will depend on how the audience reacts to its content. If the movie manages to receive a green signal from the audience and the critics, Kingdom will definitely be Vijay Deverakonda's long-awaited comeback at the box office.

Kingdom coming in cinemas this weekend

Co-starring Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev, Kingdom is all set to hit the cinemas on July 31st, 2025 worldwide. Mounted on a big budget, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is among the biggest bets of Telugu cinema this year.

The spy action thriller is marketed as a Pan-India release, which will be available in multiple languages in India, including Hindi.

