In Pics: Meet Ahaan Panday aka Krish Kapoor’s youngest fan, wears personalised Saiyaara tshirt and it’s too adorable to miss

Ahaan Panday's debut movie, Saiyaara has emerged as a sensation at the box office and on social media. While the Mohit Suri directorial has been doing wonders in cinema halls since its release, it seems like Ahaan Panday's nephew baby River is his youngest and cutest fan.

Ahaan Panday's nephew and Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara are best friends

Ahaan Panday's sister Alanna Panday, a popular social media influencer, takes to her Instagram handle and shares a series of pictures of her baby posing with the actor. In the viral pictures, the little munchkin can be seen wearing a personalized white T-shirt with Saiyaara written at the back side. She captioned it with, "“@ahaanpandayy is my uncle, but Krish Kapoor is my best friend”

The tee also has a tag line that reads, “Krish Kapoor is my friend.” For the unversed, Krish Kapoor is Ayaan's reel name in Saiyaara.

In the pictures, Alanna and baby River can be seen posing together for the camera and giving shoutout to Ahaan's debut movie. Alanna also sported the same t-shirt and paired it with the shorts. The Saiyaara fame also smiles as he looks at the camera and poses with his nephew. Ahaan opts for a casual and comfy vibe. Twinning with baby River, he dresses up in a full-sleeve off-white hoodie over an all-season blue jeans.

For those who are unaware, Alanna tied the knot with Ivor McCray in 2023. The couple welcomed their baby boy in 2024 and named him - River.

Saiyaara Box Office: Heads towards the Rs 300 crore mark

Saiyaara is performing exceptionally at the box office. Co-starring Aneet Padda, the movie has emerged a big blockbuster. Currently standing at Rs 272 crore net in India, the romantic drama is all set to surpass Kabir Singh's lifetime earning tomorrow and become the biggest grosser in the romantic genre.

The Mohit Suri directorial is heading towards the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office. Though the movie will face two new rivals, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, it is expected to hold well in the third weekend as well.

