Jo Jung Suk and Gummy expecting second child 5 years after birth of daughter: Report

A new celebrity baby is on the way! According to a report from Xports News on July 31, singer Gummy is reportedly pregnant with her second child and is 4-5 months into her pregnancy. With their 5-year-old daughter, Jo Jung Suk and Gummy are getting ready to embrace parenthood once again.

Believed to be halfway through her pregnancy, further details, including the possible delivery date and more, have been kept private. The two sides have not yet commented on the report. Jo Jung Suk and Gummy got married in 2018 after dating from 2013. The couple welcomed their first daughter in August 2020. And now, after about 5 years, the duo is gearing up to add a second child to their flourishing family. They have often fondly spoken about each other, praising how amazing the singer is at motherhood, while Jo Jung Suk has become the perfect girl-dad. He has also earned praise for his single father role in Hospital Playlist.

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy under the public eye

While they have kept their family time mostly away from the cameras, the two have lent support and words of kindness to each other. They collaborated for Jo Jung Suk’s ‘music debut’ with the Netflix unscripted show A-List to Playlist, which was released a year ago in August 2025. Their seldom-seen onscreen pairing earned cheers from fans who enjoyed the visual blast and their lovey-dovey exchange on camera. The two collaborated on new music for the actor’s debut as a singer-songwriter and even performed for the reality show. They also released a track called First Hello(Duet.GUMMY) as a part of the husband’s solo debut album CHO JUNG SEOK 1ST, in which the You Are My Everything hitmaker featured.

Previously, Jo Jung Suk surprised his wife at her solo concert back in February 2023. Their constant support for each other has been a delight for admirers all around the globe, so the news of their second pregnancy will surely bring a lot of joy.

