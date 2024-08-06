The Confidence Man starring Park Min Young, Joo Jong Hyuk and more expected to start filming by the end of 2024

The Confidence Man featuring Park Min Young, Joo Jong Hyuk and Park Hee Sun is expected to start filming by the end of this year or early 2025. Anticipation for the upcoming drama runs high as it will be showcasing a Korean spin on the popular Japanese series. Along with that, the star-studded cast and the talented crew also add to the excitement.

According to reports on August 6, Studio High Ground announced the speeding up of 5 of their upcoming project which also included The Confidence Man. It was also revealed that the Korean version will include 12 episodes. The drama is expected to commence filming between the end of 2024 to early 2025.

The upcoming K-drama The Confidence Man is a remake of the Japanese series with the same title. The drama tells the story of three fraudsters who come together and scam people with desires like mafia bosses and evil companies. The original Japanese crime comedy starred Nagasawa Masami, Higashide Masahiro, and more. Here are the details of the latest project.

The project will be directed by Nam Ki Hoon, also known for projects like Destined with You, Oh My Baby, Big Bet, and Tunnel. Hong Seung Hyun, who also worked on Criminal Minds and Cheo Yong, will be penning the series.

During the 2024 KCON LA, Park Min Young dished on her character in the drama and revealed that it is a role she has never played before. Her character has a wild and rough side, according to the actress.

Park Min Young is known for hits like Marry My Husband and What's Wrong With Secretary Kim. Joo Jong Hyuk has impressed with his roles in Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Yumi's Cells. Park Hee Sun has appeared in dramas like Moving and My Name.

