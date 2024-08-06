Unknown Seoul starring Park Bo Young in double role scheduled to start filming this October; Know details

Unknown Seoul is an upcoming drama in which Park Bo Young will be appearing in a double role, playing twin sisters with vastly different personalities. The drama is expected to commence production this October. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this drama as Park Bo Young has time and again proven her skills and once more with her latest hit Daily Dose of Sunshine for which she received critical acclaim.

On August 6, it was reported that studio High Ground is speeding the production of 5 of its dramas including Unknown Seoul featuring Park Bo Young. The drama will initiate filming later in October 2024. The story is about two sisters. One is a student who lives in Seoul and the other is in the countryside. They suddenly decide to exchange their lives with each other due to some sudden changes in their environment. The drama is being directed by It's Okay Not to Be Okay's Park Shin Woo and written by Youth of May's Lee Kang.

Park Bo Young made her debut in 2006 with the drama Secret Campus. She first appeared on the big screen with the film Our School's E.T. in 2008.

The actress gained popularity in 2012 with the film A Warewolf Boy which was a success in South Korea. Over the years, she has starred in various hits like Oh My Ghost, Hot Young Bloods, Doom At Your Service, and Abyss.

Park Bo Young rose to global fame in 2017 with the drama Strong Woman Bong Soon alongside Park Hyung Sik. The on-screen couple is still considered to be one of the best and most adorable pair. They also made a cameo in the 2023 spin-off Stong Girl Namsoon.

She has also been reported to lead the much-awaited dramas Melo Movie and Light Shop. Her latest drama Daily Dose of Sunshine earned her awards for her portrayal of a nurse in the psychiatric ward.

