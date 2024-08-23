When EXO’s Sehun revealed that Chanyeol sends shirtless videos of himself playing the guitar

During a showcase, EXO’s Sehun once promised fans that he would upload a video of his bandmate Chanyeol. But this wasn’t just any ordinary video—it featured the K-pop star playing guitar shirtless. The two artists often engage in playful banter, leaving the audience in stitches, and this revelation was no different, as fans eagerly showed their excitement.

Back in 2019, when EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol held a showcase for their debut album as the duo EXO-SC, they shared insights into their album What a Life and the creative process behind it. After discussing the album and answering fan questions, the two artists lightened the mood with jokes, which the fans eagerly joined in on.

During the conversation, Sehun slyly revealed that Chanyeol often sends him videos of himself playing various instruments. While it’s well-known that Chanyeol is a talented musician who frequently shares his skills with fans, Sehun surprised everyone by mentioning that some of these videos feature Chanyeol playing the guitar shirtless.

This revelation thrilled the audience, causing the entire hall to erupt in cheers. Sehun further fueled the excitement by promising that he would one day upload those clips for the fans to enjoy.

Chanyeol made his debut as a K-pop idol as an EXO member alongside Baekhyun, Suho, Chen, Xiumin, Sehun, Kai, and Lay in 2012. Formed by SM Entertainment, they made their debut with the first EP, Mama, in 2012, along with the title track of the same name. However, their breakthrough came from the popular single Growl, which is nicknamed ‘National Anthem of Korea’ by fans.

The K-pop idol released his first solo song, SSFW, in 2019. He went on to debut in a subunit called EXO-SC alongside Sehun in the same year and released the EP What a Life. He also starred on the big screen in the indie movie The Box, which garnered immense popularity in Asia. Moreover, he will also be making an appearance in the upcoming K-drama The Frog, to be released in late 2024.

