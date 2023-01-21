The Sound Of Magic’s Choi Sung Eun to star alongside Song Joong Ki in the upcoming romance film?

According to the industry, Choi Sung Eun was recently selected as the female lead in the movie 'I Met Ro Gi Wan (director Kim Hee Jin)' and will begin filming. Based on Jo Hae Jin's novel, ‘I Met Ro Gi Wan' depicts the story of Ro Gi Wan, a North Korean defector who arrives in Belgium to be recognized for his refugee status, and falls in love with Mari, who is entangled in a bad relationship while struggling to settle down.

Choi Sung Eun will take on the role of Mari in the film and will work with Song Joong Ki, who previously confirmed her role as Ro Gi Wan. It is a meeting between a man who tries to live somehow and a woman who thinks it's okay to die tomorrow, with no hope and no future. In particular, for the character Mari, the production company announced an audition early to find a fresh face. In fact, for a long time, auditions were held for actresses or aspirants in their 20s, and Choi Seong Eun, a rising popular star, took the spot.

About Choi Sung Eun:

In her audition announcement, Marie was introduced as a Belgian national and a Korean-American woman in her twenties who immigrated as a child, a former national marksman, and a person suffering from the death of her mother in the past. After debuting with 'Startup' (2019), she showed outstanding acting skills and original images in a number of works such as the movie 'Future of Ten Months' (2021), the drama 'The Host' (2021) and 'The Sound Of Magic' (2022). What kind of face will Choi Sung Eun reveal in 'I Met Ro Gi Wan'? After completing pre-production including major casting, 'I Met Ro Gi Wan' plans to depart for the first shoot and overseas location within the first half of the year.

Song Joong Ki in I Met Ro Gi Wan:

Song Joong Ki has recently confirmed his appearance in the movie 'I Met Ro Gi Wan’ as his next new film and is preparing to shoot. 'I Met Ro Gi Wan', which is a film adaptation of author Cho Hae Jin's novel 'I Met Ro Gi Wan', is said to depict the story of Ro Gi Wan, a young man from North Hamgyong Province who smuggled himself into Belgium, and a broadcast writer who traces his whereabouts. Song Joong Ki predicts another unprecedented transformation as a North Korean defector character.

The relationship between Song Joong Ki and Ro Gi Wan dates back to 2017. At the news of Song Joong Ki's appearance, which was first mentioned at the time, both the production team and Song Joong Ki's side responded that it was "premature" and said, "It's all about having one meeting." The meeting continued until 5 years later and made the 'Ro Gi Wan' project restart. As a result, Song Joong Ki will finish the 'Hwaran' currently being filmed and join the 'Ro Gi Wan' project. As the amount of location is considerable, the 'Ro Gi Wan' team is planning to start filming overseas at the end of the year at the earliest.

Song Joong Ki in Reborn Rich:

There are many things to learn from this story, as it is the story of a young man from an insignificant background who achieves great wealth through his wisdom, passion, courage and persistence. The collusion with power, competition and strife with other companies, and the struggle over the succession structure are also interesting.

The main character, Jin Do Joon (Song Joong Ki), was able to accumulate enormous wealth based on seed money inherited from his grandfather by using the ability to see the future from his previous life. What about the 'children of chaebol families' in reality? Many of them made billions of won into trillions of won in a mysterious way comparable to the future prediction ability that Jin Do Joon acquired in his 'second life'. The drama is over, but the 'magic' was still there. Song Joong Ki's performance in 'Reborn Rich' was great. As if responding to the great expectations and interest that had been focused even before the airing, he led the play solidly with irreplaceable acting skills and timeless visuals.

First, Song Joong Ki as secretary Yoon Hyun Woo, who manages Sunyang Group's owner risk, made the character's cold-hearted charisma and elaborate and intelligent charm stand out. Neat suit styling and strong eyes that do not shake under any circumstances added strength to the character. Song Joong Ki also portrayed the poor Yoon Hyun Woo's past with delicate emotional lines, giving deep persuasion even in a short flashback scene. In particular, the acting that pours out the bitter anger of Yoon Hyun Woo, who cannot escape the wheel of poverty, made the hearts of viewers tingle.

Song Joong Ki, who became Jin Do Joon after Yoon Hyun Woo, was the character itself. Song Joong Ki seems to be standing on the opposite side of Yoon Hyun Woo, but in fact, he digested the three-dimensional character of Jin Do Joon, who has the same inner side, with solid internal skills. In the succession battle of the Sunyang family that continues every episode, Jin Do Joon's image of winning victory with 'memories of a previous life' as a weapon gave viewers a thrilling catharsis.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope and Jimin look drop dead gorgeous as they attend the Dior show at the Paris Fashion Week

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.