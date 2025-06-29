Jin RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR Day 1 in Goyang: V, RM, J-Hope show support, BTS' parents attend, Choi Ye Na duet and more

BTS' Jin has officially launched his first solo fan concert tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. And the opening night couldn't have been more electric. On June 28, Jin lit up the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium with a concert. It brought heartfelt performances, playful segments, and an undeniable connection with ARMY.

An extension of his variety series Run Jin, this solo tour is Jin's personal gift to fans. It was packed with nostalgia, charm, and his signature humor. The stage came alive as Jin greeted thousands of fans, setting the tone with a dramatic performance of Running Wild. It's the title track from his solo debut album Happy.

BTS support and flying kisses for ARMY

As soon as the concert began, fans spotted familiar faces in the crowd. BTS members V (Kim Taehyung), RM, and J-Hope made surprise appearances to cheer on their bandmate. Moreover, Jungkook’s, Yoongi’s, and J-Hope’s parents were also spotted showing their support at the concert.

After opening with I’ll Be There, With the Clouds, and Falling, Jin paused to greet ARMY warmly. Flashing his signature flying kisses, he teased, “I really wanted to do the kiss so much, and at interviews, I said I would wait to do it at the concert.” Hearing him, cheers erupted across the stadium.

Run Jin comes to life on stage

Taking the theme of challenges from Run Jin, Jin brought fan-interactive games into the concert setlist. In one highlight, he declared ARMY the special guest of the night, saying, “You are all my favorite people.” He then launched into the Telepathy Game, where he guessed fan-actuated keywords. Each correct answer influenced his costume choice for the quirky track, Super Tuna.

Later, a Sing Along Game brought out the infamous tray penalty from Run Jin. Jin laughed through the chaos, even pretending to lose on the final question just to make fans laugh. “It’s really fun listening to your singing. It feels like I’ve become a fan of ARMY,” he beamed.

Explosive guest performances

Jin gave fans a rollercoaster of emotions with soulful piano renditions of I Will Come to You and Abyss. Then, switching gears, he fired up the stadium with rock-infused tracks like Background and Another Level.

The energy skyrocketed when Choi Ye Na joined Jin for a duet of Loser. Their chemistry lit up the stage, and before exiting, Ye Na teased her upcoming comeback in late July. She expressed her gratitude for performing in front of ARMY.

A medley of hits

Jin continued the show with Rope It and a vibrant medley of BTS classics, including Dynamite, Butter, Mikrokosmos, and Spring Day. It transformed the stadium into a glowing sea of purple light sticks and voices.

As the grand finale approached, Jin performed a moving rendition of The Astronaut. He lay flat on stage as confetti and fireworks created a dreamlike ending. But ARMY wasn’t ready to let go.

Encore, epiphany, and moonlight moments

Responding to chants, Jin returned for an emotional encore, performing his beloved solo track Epiphany from Love Yourself: Answer. Taking a moment to reflect, he revealed that the entire tour was prepared in just four months. It’s a fraction of the usual year-long planning.

With a giant group selfie and one last shout of Run Jin!, he descended from the stage to sing Moon up close with the crowd. He wrapped up the concert with To Me, Today.

Witty merch and what’s next

One special detail has gone viral! A towel handed out at the concert was stamped with the cheeky message: “Towel of those who won the ticketing battle.” Fans flooded online communities with photos, praising Jin’s humor and thoughtfulness.

Jin’s Goyang stop includes an additional performance before he heads abroad for the rest of the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The tour is set to continue in Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam.

