BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's friendship with Super Junior's Leeteuk’s stalker fan explored amid ex-GLAM Trinity's model comeback

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was seen enjoying time with a familiar face from her past: Trinity. She’s a former K-pop idol known for both her brief career and lingering controversies. Their outing, captured in a few photos and spotted by fans, has since become a hot topic on Korean and international online communities.

Although Jisoo is often praised for her poise and professionalism, her public appearances with Trinity have left many fans divided. Some are celebrating the duo’s long-lasting friendship. Meanwhile, others question the wisdom of associating with a figure who was once embroiled in scandal.

Trinity’s idol career and the rumors that followed

Trinity originally debuted in 2012 as a member of GLAM, a girl group under Big Hit Entertainment. The group was known for its bold, edgy image and quickly caught the public’s eye.

However, Trinity’s time in the spotlight was short-lived. Not long after their debut, she exited the group, citing “personal reasons.” At the time, her departure seemed sudden, and questions about her abrupt exit lingered.

Shortly after she left the group, rumors began circulating online that Trinity had previously engaged in behavior considered harmful and invasive. She was accused by some netizens of being a sasaeng. It’s a term used to describe obsessive fans who invade the privacy of idols. In particular, she was alleged to have targeted Super Junior’s Lee Teuk.

No official statement was ever released by Big Hit Entertainment confirming these claims. However, the rumors stuck, casting a long shadow over her image. It was widely speculated that these controversies prompted the agency to quietly remove her from GLAM to prevent further reputational damage. The group eventually disbanded, and Trinity disappeared from the idol scene.

A new identity, but the same friend

After stepping away from the entertainment world, Trinity rebranded herself as a model under the name Yoon Ah Rong. While she no longer appears in idol promotions or major broadcasts, she has remained close to Jisoo over the years.

Despite Trinity’s past, the two have been seen together on several occasions: sharing photos, celebrating birthdays, and showing continued support for one another.

The latest public outing in June has once again placed this friendship under a microscope. While Jisoo hasn’t publicly addressed the situation, many fans are already forming strong opinions about it.

Divided reactions

As the photos of Jisoo and Trinity made the rounds online, opinions split into two camps. On one hand, critics argue that Jisoo should be more cautious about the people she publicly associates with. They claim that her continued connection to someone with a tainted reputation could reflect poorly on her and BLACKPINK as a whole.

On the other hand, many fans have come to Jisoo’s defense. They believe personal friendships shouldn’t be subjected to public approval, especially when no official wrongdoing has ever been confirmed in Trinity’s case.

