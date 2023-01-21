BTS’ J-Hope and Jimin look drop dead gorgeous as they attend the Dior show at the Paris Fashion Week

BTS' Jimin was overwhelmingly popular at the Dior Men's FW 2023-2024 Show held in Paris, France on January 20th. Thousands of fans flocked to the fashion show that day to catch a glimpse of the stars. David Beckham and Naomi Campbell appeared, and a performance video of 'Game of Thrones' actress Gwendoline Christie and 'Twilight' actor Robert Pattinson opened the show.

Dior recently announced that it had appointed Jimin as its global brand ambassador. Jimin attended the show with BTS's J-Hope and was escorted to the event, along with other VIP guests, including David Beckham and Naomi Campbell. It is known that on this day, as a large number of fans gathered, some of them created a rather dangerous situation. The Dior show consisted of a collection that British designer Kim Jones paid homage to Yves Saint Laurent.

BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope became the talk of the town as they looked handsome in the custom outfits as they posed for the photographers. They stood out with their amazing looks and beautiful outfits!

According to reports, the two attended the 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week being held in Paris, France. In the released photo, Jimin and J-Hope are on their way to the event, surrounded by numerous fans and reporters. This is the moment when you can feel the global popularity of BTS. After the show, the luxury brand uploaded a picture of Jimin, the global ambassador. The look with modern elegance steals the eye.

On January 19th, BTS J-Hope was invited to the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 men's fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week to watch the event. Fans filled the streets hundreds of meters on both sides of Saint-Germain from the morning to see J-Hope from afar. Fans who had waited for J-Hope for a long time outside the venue chanted J-Hope's name when the vehicle J-Hope was in pulled out, and at one point got the street stop for him.

On this day, even the chaotic situation in which public transportation was completely suspended due to the cold weather and the general strike related to pension reform did not stop the French fans' love for J-Hope. With this kind of interest, J-Hope rose to the top of Twitter worldwide trend.

Taeyang, a member of BIGBANG, the representative boy group of the 2nd generation of K-pop and Jimin of the representative boy group of the 3rd generation of K-pop, BTS collaborated. The song pierced the UK official chart. Along with the US Billboard, it leads the world's two largest pop charts. According to the official chart on January 20th, Taeyang's new digital single 'VIBE', featuring Jimin and released on the 13th, debuted at number 96 on the Singles Top 100 chart this week (20th-26th). This is the first time Taeyang entered the official singles chart.

Previously, Jimin ranked 100th on the chart with the solo song 'Filter' on the 4th regular album 'Map of the Soul: 7' released in February 2020 by BTS. As a BTS team, it has entered this chart several times.

Along with this, 'VIBE' ranked 4th on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and Singles Downloads Chart this week. Previously, 'VIBE' was predicted to enter the top charts around the world, such as topping the worldwide song chart of iTunes, a global music streaming platform, immediately after its release.It is also likely to enter the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' on the 28th, which will be announced early next week. 'VIBE' is the first song Taeyang released after moving his agency to THEBLACKLABEL, and it got off to a good start.

VIBE Live Clip:

On January 19th, a live clip video of the digital single 'VIBE (Feat. Jimin of BTS)' was released on the official social media handles of 'THEBLACKLABEL'. Starting with Taeyang's sweet tone in the released video, he arranged the band version of 'VIBE' and played the keyboard himself to open the stage with an immersive feeling. In the live clip video with cinematic visual beauty added, Taeyang sang 'VIBE' with Jimin of BTS, drawing enthusiastic responses from fans.

In particular, the high-class voices of Taeyang and Jimin, who captivate the ears at once, harmonize with fantastic harmony, stimulating emotions. Detailed facial expressions and gestures, as well as excellent control with delicacy and intensity that make the beat stand out, made even the viewers ride the rhythm.

This digital single ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs even before its release, recorded high ranks on the real-time charts of major music sites in Korea as soon as it was released, and topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 60 regions. The music video also quickly surpassed 50 million views, showing off 'Taeyang's global power'.

