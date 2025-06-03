Jungkook's lack of 'autotune' comes to light with demo reveal, Jon Bellion praises BTS for being 'built different'

BTS's Jungkook is making waves as a solo artist, impressing fans worldwide with his addictive tracks. Even during his 18-month military service, he continued to break records, solidifying his reputation as a talented artist. Recently, American artist Jon Bellion praised Jungkook and the BTS members, sharing his experience of collaborating on the track Seven, and revealing the demo version of the popular song for the first time.

Jungkook's Seven's demo version revealed

Jungkook's solo endeavors cemented his status as one of the top K-pop soloists, with Seven (featuring Latto) being one of his most successful releases. Recently, on June 2, his song Seven's demo version was unveiled in the Zach Sang Show and immediately got viral on social media. Its songwriter, Jon Bellion, who was a guest of the episode, briefly commented on it. As the host said they were going to play the demo version, Jon Bellion questioned whether they really managed to get their hands on it.

It already sparked curiosity as to how bad or good the version might be for him to react that way. As the demo version was being played, it sounded notably different from the final product, prompting Jon Bellion to say, "so much autotune." This contrast showcases Jungkook's impressive raw vocals, making the final version all the more impressive.

Jungkook and BTS received praises

Host Zach Sang mentioned how talented and resilient the BTS members were and said, "these seven individuals are so incredibly gifted. They work so hard." Jon Bellion, agreeing with Zach Sang's words, said, "They are built different." He indicated how they managed their career, military enlistment and other stuff, yet never failed to deliver anything short of excellence. The host lauded them saying how "incredible" each of them were.

As per him, no matter how much they praised BTS, it would still be an "understatement." Jon Bellion then shared behind-the-scenes information with fans. He recalled during Seven's song recording, everytime the song got cut, Jungkook would diligently work on improving his English pronunciation to ensure the track sounded its best. It showcased the artist's dedication towards his craft.

