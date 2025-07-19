4th Blue Dragon Series Awards winners: IU, Ju Ji Hoon named best actress and actor, When Life Gives You Tangerines wins Daesang

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards took place at Paradise City, Incheon on July 18. Several actors were bestowed with honorary titles for their impressive contribution to the field of K-dramas and entertaining Korean variety shows. From best actor, actress, rising stars to best drama, check out the full list of the award show winners.

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025: Full list of winners

Grand Prize (Daesang): When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Best Drama : The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)

: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix) Best Actor : Ju Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

: Ju Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) Best Actress : IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

: IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines) OST Popularity Award : TXT's Yeonjun (Boyfriend)

: TXT's Yeonjun (Boyfriend) Best Supporting Actor : Lee Kwang Soo (Karma)

: Lee Kwang Soo (Karma) Best Supporting Actress : Yum Hye Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

: Yum Hye Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Best New Actor : Choo Young Woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

: Choo Young Woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) Best New Actress : Kim Min Ha (Way Back Love)

: Kim Min Ha (Way Back Love) Popularity Award : Hyeri, IU, Park Bo Gum, Lee Jun Hyuk

: Hyeri, IU, Park Bo Gum, Lee Jun Hyuk Best Entertainment/Variety Show : Culinary Class Wars

: Culinary Class Wars LG Uplus Good Influence Award : Ji Ye Eun

: Ji Ye Eun Best Male Entertainer : Kian84 (Kian’s Bizarre B&B)

: Kian84 (Kian’s Bizarre B&B) Best Female Entertainer : Lee Ye Eun (SNL Korea)

: Lee Ye Eun (SNL Korea) Best New Entertainer (Male) : Moon Sang Hoon (The Blank Menu For You)

: Moon Sang Hoon (The Blank Menu For You) Best New Entertainer (Female): Mimi (Kian’s Bizarre B&B)

4th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Host

The red carpet of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards commenced at 6:40 pm KST and the award show began at 8:30 PM KST (5:00 PM IST/7:30 AM ET). King the Land's YoonA and TV personality Jun Hyun Moo were the MCs for the event. YoonA turned heads in a shimmery silver and white gown and Jun Hyun Moo looked suave in a black blazer suit.

4th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Presenters and performance lineup

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards featured an impressive array of presenters. They included– Park Bo Young, Go Yoon Jung, Im Si Wan, Kwak Joon Bin, Geum Hae Na, Park Ji Hyun, Shin Dong Yup, Ahn Eun Jin, Ahn Jae Hong, Um Tae Goo, Yoon Ga Yi, Lee Jung Ha, Jang Ki Yong, Jang Do Yeon, and Jeon Do Yeon.

The event's performance lineup featured Im Si Wan as the opening act, a surprise vintage video showcasing Lee Byung Hun's breakdancing skills, followed by sets from JAESSBEE and KiiiKiii.

