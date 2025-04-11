Is IU and Park Bo Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines based on true story? Hidden detail in episode 1 might hold answer

IU and Park Bo Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines isn't just a K-drama—it's an emotional journey that's quietly carved a place in the hearts of viewers. A soft slice-of-life tale set against the rustic backdrop of Jeju Island, it speaks of love, resilience, and the quiet heartbreak of life. The drama's delicate storytelling, punctuated by raw emotion and poetic silences, has struck a deep chord with audiences. But behind the heartfelt performances and hauntingly beautiful visuals, whispers have begun to stir: Is it based on a true story?

Advertisement

So, we put our facts to the test. And yes—it is.

After diving into some careful research, we can confirm: the story of Oh Ae Sun (played by IU) and Ywen Gwan Sik (played by Park Bo Gum) draws heavy inspiration from a real-life couple—Hong Kyung Ja and her husband, lifelong residents of Jeju Island. Their enduring love and unshakeable spirit became the emotional blueprint for this slice-of-life drama.

And if you were watching When Life Gives You Tangerines closely, the creators left you a breadcrumb trail from episode one. A traditional “tewag” (a floating device) used by Jeju’s women divers (Haenyeo)—had the name Hong Kyung Ja etched onto it. A quiet tribute. A hidden truth. She is the inspiration for this drama.

Born in 1950, Hong Kyung Ja lived a life that mirrored many of the harsh realities portrayed in the drama. She lost her mother at the age of five and was thrust into the role of caretaker for her younger siblings. In her own words, as cited by Kbizoom, “My childhood was spent looking after my sister, diving in the sea to catch octopuses, and selling them at the market so I could buy snacks for her.”

Advertisement

Education, something many take for granted, was a battle for Hong Kyung Ja. She wasn't initially allowed to attend middle school. But she fought—tears and all—for the right to learn. In the drama, we saw Oh Ae Sun living with her emotionally distant stepfather. In real life, Hong Kyung Ja was raised by a stepmother and was responsible for feeding and caring for eight younger siblings before heading to school. “I’d always be late or absent because I had to cook and feed my siblings first,” she said. “That was my reality.”

While the show keeps Ae Sun and Gwan Sik’s romance quietly brewing, the real story is different. Hong Kyung Ja fell in love with her childhood friend—her diving partner. They collected sea breams and octopuses side by side. Unlike the When Life Gives You Tangerines drama, the real couple dated for six years before tying the knot. Her husband became her rock, her unwavering support system.

Advertisement

With his encouragement, Hong Kyung Ja rose to become a respected village leader, someone who others looked up to. In 2002, her husband was awarded the ‘Beautiful Husband’ title by the Jeju YWCA, celebrating the life they built together—simple, strong, and steeped in love.

Together, they raised three children—two sons and a daughter. But, in the kind of poetic symmetry that only life itself can write, her husband passed away seven years ago. Just like the final episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines, the love story reached its final chapter. Not with grand gestures, but with quiet dignity.

IU and Park Bo Gum's When Life Gives You Tangerines may be scripted but the soul of it, the ache and warmth it brings, is real. It’s not just another drama.

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines: Who is Park Hae Joon? Learn about actor playing Park Bo Gum's older self