Why did Lee Jun Young apologize to Lee Jun Hyuk? Know what happened at 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on July 18 at 8:30 PM KST (5:00 PM IST/7:30 AM ET), featuring star-studded hosts, award presenters, and recipients. The event honored South Korean actors with awards like Best Actor and Best Actress. Although the show went smoothly overall, a mix-up occurred during the Popularity Award announcement, and Lee Jun Young, who was involved in the incident, quickly apologized.

Lee Jun Young-Lee Jun Hyuk's Popularity Awards mix-up

The Popularity Award of the 4th Blue Dragon Series event was shared by four actors– Hyeri, IU, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Jun Hyuk. When Life Gives You Tangerines' Lee Jun Young was among the nominees, who failed to bag the title. However, during the announcement of Lee Jun Hyuk's name, Lee Jun Young misheard it to be his name, due to the similar pronunciation.

He went on stage to collect the award, and after the confusion was cleared, he went to the Mercy for None star and handed over the trophy to him, along with a hug. Host Jun Hyun Moo addressed the mix-up, saying, “Lee Jun Young is certainly a popular star as well, but this year’s top star is Lee Jun Hyuk. I should’ve pronounced it more clearly. I was surprised too when Lee Jun Young came up— it was actually Lee Jun Hyuk.”

Although the incident was taken lightly, Lee Jun Young swiftly took to Instagram to issue a public apology.

Lee Jun Young apologizes to Lee Jun Hyuk; latter reassures him

Lee Jun Young posted an apology statement during the event's break time. It read: “I made an absurd mistake because I couldn’t hear well at the site. To Lee Jun Hyuk sunbaenim (senior) and his fans, I apologize once again. Congratulations on your award !” On seeing the story update, Lee Jun Hyuk posted, “Junyoung-ah thanks to you it was fun, don’t worry too much. I also made the same mistake during AAA. It must be fate. Let’s eat together next time.”

Reposting that, Lee Jun Young wrote, "Thanks to my generous hyung (older brother), I think I'll be able to sleep well tonight. I'll contact you bro."

