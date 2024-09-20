What to expect from Hellbound 2: Kim Sung Cheol taking on Yoo In Ah's role, Kim Hyun Joo's return to fight, and more

Hellbound Season 2 has been confirmed to be released this October. The story is based on the webcomic Hellbound which is written by Yeon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok. It has been directed by Yeon Sang Ho who is also known for international hits like Train to Busan and Revelation. Choi Gyu Seok has written the script. Here are 5 things you can expect from Hellbound Season 2.

Hellbound Season 2 release date

Hellbound Season 2 will first premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival which is scheduled from October 4th to 11th. Following this, the series will be streaming on Netflix from October 25.

Cast

Kim Sung Cheol as Jung Jinsu, Kim Hyun Joo as Min Hyejin, Kim Shin Rok as Park Jungja, Moon So Ri as Senior Secretary Lee, Lee Dong Hee as Kim Jeongchil, Cho Dong In as Pinwheel, Moon Geun Young as Ms. Sunshine, Im Sung Jae as Cheon Sehyeong, Yang Ik June as Jin Kyunghun, Lee Re as Jin Heejung, Hong Eui Joon as Kim Sungjip.

Yooh A In played the role of Jung Jinsu in Hellbound Season 1. Jung Jinsu is the protagonist of the series who leads the cult sect New Truth. The actor is involved in an ongoing investigation of illegal narcotics consumption against him. This is why he has been replaced by Kim Sung Cheol who is known for his roles in hits like Sweet Home and Vincenzo.

What the teaser and poster have revealed

On September 20, Netflix dropped the first teaser and poster for their upcoming series Hellbound 2. The poster and teaser revealed the resurrection of the character Jung Jin Soo, who is played by Kim Sung Cheol. The teaser shows the resurrection of the character after being trapped in hell for several years.

The teaser and the poster focus on the characters' resurrection.

Where Hellbound Season 1 left off

At the end of Season 1, religious leader Chairman Jung Jinsu had vanished, Park Jungja was resurrected, and Min Hyejin managed to escape with baby Toughie, despite the baby’s decree of damnation. In Season 2, the New Truth, the Arrowheads, and Sodo leader Hyejin face a new challenge—the unexpected resurrections of those previously condemned. Could this mean it’s possible to defy the decrees of these supernatural beings after all?

Hellbound Season 2 Plot points

Jung Jinsu, the founder of the New Truth religious cult, returns after years of being condemned to hell. He discovers that the teachings of the New Truth, along with its radical sect, Arrowhead, now dominate society. However, Jinsu soon learns he's not the only one who has returned from the dead.

Determined to uncover the true nature of his resurrection, he questions whether it signifies damnation, as the New Truth claims, or if it could be the key to genuine salvation. As he navigates this new reality, Jinsu seeks answers about the true purpose and implications of his return.

