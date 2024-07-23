BTS members often go live through social media pages to connect with their fans on a personal level. During those sessions, something hilarious usually takes place, making it a memorable moment. In one of the instances, BTS’ Jimin was greeted by ‘Taehyung’s wife’, and his reaction to it is still talked about by the fanbase even today.

Throwback to when BTS' Jimin gave a hilarious reply to a fan during live

In 2023, Jimin did a live broadcast to surprise his fans after he had finished filming for new content. Fans naturally filled the comment section with greetings and questions and the artist went through his screen to reply as much as he could. However, while reading the comments, he read one that said “Hi Jimin, I’m Taehyung’s wife.” The comment was referring to his bandmate V, who was obviously not married.

However, Jimin had a hilarious reply to the comment, where he said, “Nice to meet you sister-in-law.” The response left everyone laughing and discussing how playful the singer is with his fans. Moreover, it also showcased the closeness among members and they truly treated each other like brothers. The interaction between Jimin and the fan has become an iconic moment among ARMYs and they often recall it.

More about BTS' Jimin

Apart from being a BTS member, Jimin is also known for his successful solo career, and he made his solo debut with the album titled Face in 2023. The record included the title track, Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record. Jimin released his second solo album MUSE on July 19, 2024, along with the music video for the lead single Who.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. He will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist started his career with his debut in BTS in 2013, along with Jin, RM, J-hope, Jungkook, V, and Suga. Currently, all the members are enlisted in the military and make a full group comeback after their discharge.

