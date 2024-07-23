Did you know BTS’ Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi were rumored to be dating? Diving deep into alleged 'hints'

Although it is heavily frowned upon by Korean fans when K-pop idols get into relationships, it does not stop the rumor mill from running. One of the most talked about dating rumors is between BTS’ Jungkook and actress Lee Yoo Bi and the news took the internet by storm. Many proofs and claims started to emerge online, fueling speculation further.

Here, we will dive deep into the rumors and uncover the intricacies of the alleged relationship. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Origin of the rumor

The rumor about Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi began circulating primarily due to a video posted on YouTube by a channel known for discussing celebrity gossip and K-pop news. The video, which was uploaded in December 2021, featured a segment on alleged sightings of Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi together. The channel's content, often speculative and based on unverified sources, claimed that the two had been seen at various locations and hinted at a romantic relationship.

This particular video became highly popular and was widely shared across social media platforms, contributing to the rapid spread of the rumor.

Agencies deny the rumor

In December 2021, both Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi's respective agencies addressed the dating rumors. Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’ management company, and Y-Bloom Entertainment, Lee Yoo Bi’s agency, both issued statements denying the allegations. Big Hit Entertainment stated, that the rumors of Jungkook dating are not true and he was focused on his career and BTS activities.

Similarly, Y-Bloom Entertainment commented that the dating rumors involving Lee Yoo Bi are groundless and that the two have never met, and there is no personal connection between them.

Despite the denials, some fans and media outlets continue to speculate about the potential relationship. The nature of celebrity culture, especially in South Korea, means that such rumors often persist regardless of official statements.

Dating rumors resurface

The rumors resurfaced in February 2023 when a reporter turned YouTuber made claims that the artists had been dating for two years. Lee Jin Ho's allegations were based on a few key points. Both Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi had ties to a company named Kumuda, where Lee Yoo Bi served as an in-house director, and her mother, actress Kyeon Mi Ri, was actively involved.

Additionally, both Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi were seen wearing similar beaded bracelets, which were speculated to be couple items. Further speculation arose from a luxury Chanel bag that Jungkook allegedly bought, which Lee Yoo Bi later posted about on her Instagram. He pointed to more circumstantial evidence, such as the pair being seen together on Jeju Island and further social media activity that hinted at their relationship.

Who is Lee Yoo Bi?

Lee Yoo Bi is a well-known South Korean actress who has appeared in numerous television dramas and films. Born in 1990, she is known for her roles in popular dramas such as The Innocent Man, Gu Family Book, Yumi's Cells, and more. Lee Yoo Bi, who comes from a family of actors, has carved out a successful career in the entertainment industry with her talent and charm. Her mother, Kyeon Mi Ri, is also a prominent actress, making Lee Yoo Bi a second-generation celebrity.

More about BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft, Latto, and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the artist will be starring in an upcoming travel show along with bandmate Jimin, where they will be seen exploring various places. He has also announced a new project titled I AM STILL, which will be released in theaters. Currently, the artist is enlisted in the South Korean military and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army.