When BTS’ Jin 'hinted' at solo variety show RUN JIN past Run BTS episode; know story

BTS’ Jin is currently starring in his solo variety show RUN JIN, a spin-off of the group’s series Run BTS. However, even before his show was officially announced, Jin unknowingly 'hinted' at its creation in an earlier episode of Run BTS.

Jin always made everyone laugh with his antics during his appearance on BTS’ variety show, Run BTS. With his bright personality and hilarious jokes, he definitely took the limelight and showed how he deserved his very own solo series. Moreover, during one of the episodes, he even mentioned ‘Run Seok Jin’, rightfully putting the idea out in the world, which ultimately became a reality soon after.

In one of the clips from Run BTS circulating online, Jin is heard saying, “Run BTS! No, this isn't it. Run Seokjin!” This remark caught fans' attention, as he made it years before his solo show was even in discussion, unknowingly hinting at its eventual development.

Premiered on August 13, 2024, the first episode of RUN JIN premiered, in which the artist was hiking at Hallasan, a volcanic mountain in South Korea. Meanwhile, in the second episode, he goes back to his school and does various activities with the students. More episodes of the show will be released, and Jin will be seen doing many more fun activities.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022. The artist appeared in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Advertisement

Moreover, the artist is also in talks to release his first solo album, which is currently in the works. The rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘Most unique and paradoxical’: Balming Tiger's San Yawn dishes on working with BTS’ RM for Right Place, Wrong Person