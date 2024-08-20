Who is Jin Ha? Pachinko star playing role of Baek Solomon, Devs and Love Life actor

Actor Jin Ha is best known for his role in Pachinko. He takes on the role of the protagonist's grandson who wants to make a place for himself in the modern world. The actor will also be appearing for season 2 which will focus on his life in Tokyo during 1989.

The actor is also known for being a part of the famous musical production Hamilton and series like Love Life and Devs.

Jin Ha's early life

Jin Ha was born in Seoul on June 19, 1994, and eventually at the age of eight moved to the USA. He attended Columbia University. He had joined the theatre department but later enrolled for East Asian languages and cultures and graduated in 2013. He received his acting degree from New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Important roles

The South Korea born American actor made his acting debut in 2016. He joined the thatre program Shakespeare in the Park which os based in New York. Then the actor went on to join the Chicago production of the hit musical Hamilton.

Jin Ha has been a part of hit television mini series like Devs and Love Life and more. He recently starred in the 2024 film Civil Wars.

He broke to global fame with his role in the global project Pachinko. The actor plays the important character Baek Solomon who tries to make his name in a world filled with discrimination and feeling the repercussions of the war and colonization.

Jin Ha's role as Baek Solomon in Pachinko

Baek Solomon is Sun Ja's grandson who has a hunger for success which was also evident in the previous generations of immigrants as well. He works for an American bank and is given the responsibility to get a piece of land from an old Korean lady in Japan. He tries to convince the lady to sell the land but she refuses no matter what the price.

When the lady, Baek Solomon, and the bank members sit together for a meeting, the lady asks him if he would be asking his grandmother to sell her land after knowing all the hardships that she went through. This totally changes his outlook on the situation. He transforms and changes his decision.

Jin Ha's character arc in Pachinko Season 2

Pachinko Season 2 will also tackle Baek Solomon's arc which is set in Tokyo in 1989. After losing his opportunity with the project which was a make or break for his career, it is time for him to start fresh. It will showcase his struggle to make a name for himself in a country which does not fully accept him. The new season will explore his dilemmas and struggles.

The teaser has also hinted at a deeper exploration of his relationship with Phoebe.

