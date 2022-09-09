Stray Kids’ Felix and Hyunjin hang out with Dua Lipa at a luxury fashion event in Paris
Will Dua Lipa turn into a Stay? We hope so!
The worlds of beauty collided in Paris when Stray Kids and the ‘One Kiss’ singer found themselves in each other’s presence. Recently, Dua Lipa and a few of our favourite K-pop stars were invited to the Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre Le Parfum launch party in Paris. YSL Beauty is a French luxury brand that the two have been associated with.
At the event, Stray Kids members Felix and Hyunjin as well as EXO member Kai were present to exude their effortless charms. Dressed in all-black, while the three K-pop idols were not snapped together, they were indeed seen enjoying their time. In fact, any chance of a possible interaction had the fans of both the groups scream out in excitement. The boys themselves looked the part as they entered, giving CEO vibes. Check out Felix and Hyunjin’s sleek fits for the party.
Notably, Dua Lipa was also giving out ‘main character energy’ and dressed to impress in a beautiful black dress with a flower embellishment. Among the many people that she hung out with, the ‘New Rules’ singer did not forget to share her iconic meet with the Stray Kids members.
In an Instagram story shared by the brand, Dua Lipa with Felix on the left and Hyunjin on the right, looked like the perfect trio. Their photo was a burst of chic outfits and unbound beauty. Make-up on point, the tree looked right in place and as always our plans for a collaboration with the hitmakers have already begun.
What say, Dua Lipa and Stray Kids, next best collab?
