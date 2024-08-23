Will BTS' SUGA appear for police questioning on August 23 in regards to DUI incident? Report

SUGA, the BTS rapper and worldwide renowned K-pop soloist also known by his alias Agust D has recently been wrapped in a drunk and driving case after being booked for driving an electric scooter earlier in August. According to the new reports, SUGA will appear for his first face-to-face police questioning on August 23 for his DUI case for which he was booked on the night of August 6.

On August 23, 2024, the South Korean media news outlet, Dispatch Korea reported that SUGA of BTS is scheduled to appear for police questioning on August 23, 17 days after the initial DUI incident. SUGA was booked for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol on the night of August 6, 2024.

Now, the BTS rapper will reportedly appear for his first police questioning later today August 23 after fulfilling his public service for the day. The Yongsan police station and SUGA according to the report have scheduled the investigation for the afternoon, he will reportedly visit the police station and will be questioned.

Previously, SUGA was rumored to be appearing for further investigation on August 14 and 22, however, they were found to be nothing but false. Previously, an official from Yongsan police station had reportedly said that SUGA would be investigated according to the same procedures as any other suspect and would not be treated differently. They further added that they would not create a photo line.

Meanwhile, a few days ago a new CCTV footage claimed that SUGA’s initial claim of falling in front of his house was reportedly true. SUGA reportedly did indeed drive a distance of 500 m on his electric scooter and while making a sharp left turn, lost balance and fell down at the main entrance of Nine One Hannam.

It has been reported that the alcohol level in SUGA’s blood was found to be 0.227%, however, police later clarified that they can not confirm anything.

In other news, the K-media news outlet that initially revealed CCTV footage claiming that a man driving an electric scooter at high speed was SUGA apologized for spreading the wrong video and retracted their statement.

