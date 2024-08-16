SUGA's DUI incident: Will BTS member lose special awarded leaves? Alleged civilian complaint lodged amid military service

SUGA, the well-known K-pop rapper and member of BTS, has recently faced scrutiny after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. This incident has sparked a wave of allegations against him. Previously, there were claims from unidentified sources suggesting that he was neglecting his social service responsibilities. Now, a fresh complaint has emerged, calling for an investigation into his actions and the cancellation of his special leave.

On August 16, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that a civil complaint had been lodged against SUGA in the Military Manpower Administration. The complaint allegedly has urged a thorough investigation into the BTS rapper’s alleged "negligence" as a social worker.

The complaint reportedly has asked to investigate if SUGA did indeed fulfill his role and duties as the group leader at the Public Service Training Center and if his commendation was deserved or not.

Another formal civil complaint was also allegedly submitted to the Military Manpower Association which called that if the commendation received by SUGA was not deserved, the special leaves he had received "should be cancelled". The alleged complaint also said that if the leaves were used, they should be deducted from the BTS member’s annual leaves.

Previously, an alleged eyewitness had complained that SUGA did not take his social service seriously and was even scolded by his senior for allegedly dozing off and not paying attention.

These allegations have increasingly made rounds since SUGA’s driving under the influence of alcohol DUI incident that happened on August 6. On that day, SUGA was found driving an electric scooter while he was drunk and had fallen down in front of his house while parking.

In the new developments, it has been reported that SUGA indeed only traveled a 500 m distance on the electric scooter and had fallen down while making a sharp turn at the main entrance of main entrance of Nine One Hannam.

Meanwhile, the Korean media who had first released a CCTV clip have accepted that it was not SUGA of BTS in it. BTS’ agency HYBE was also reported recently to have allegedly confirmed the boy group will continue as it is regardless of the DUI incident.

