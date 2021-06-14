EXCLUSIVE: Shahnaz Husain shares DIY pedicure tips to pamper your feet at home

Save up on some money and indulge in some home remedies for a simple and effective pedicure at home.

A weekly pedicure really goes a long way to keep the feet free from skin problems.

To give yourself a pedicure at home, you will need:

A nail brush, pumice stone or heel scrubber, nail clippers, emery board, cotton wool, cotton buds, massage cream, polish remover, nail polish and a small tub for soaking the feet.

First remove old polish if necessary with the remover, using cotton wool.

Soak your feet in warm water, to which you should add some shampoo and any vegetable oil. You can also add coarse salt. Let the feet soak for 15 minutes.

Then clean the nails with the brush. It should not be too hard. Use the pumice stone on the heels and side of the soles. You can also scrub the entire feet with a rough towel or loofah.

When this is done, wash the feet in clean water. Dry with a towel.

If your nails need cutting, better to use a nail clipper. Nails should be cut squarely across. Use the emery board to smoothen them. In-growing toenails, especially, should not be rounded, as they would tend to grow into the flesh even more. Do not cut the cuticles of the toenails. They should be creamed and pushed back gently with a cotton bud.

Apply cream on the feet and nails and massage it into the skin, working it into the cuticles. Do not use sharp instruments to clean the nails. Pay special attention to the heels, applying more cream if needed. Use upward strokes for the massage, from the toes towards the ankles. Wipe the feet with a moist towel.

If you wish to apply polish, put some cotton wool between the toes. Apply the nail varnish in broad strokes, from the base of the nail to the nail tips. After the first coat dries, apply the second coat of colour.

Home remedies for foot care:

Foot Soak: In one-fourth bucket of warm water, add half cup of coarse salt and a half cup of lemon juice. If your feet tend to sweat a lot, use a few drops of tea tree oil, as it has germicidal properties. Soak the feet for 10 to 15 minutes. Wash and apply the Foot Lotion (given below).

Foot Lotion: Mix together 3 tablespoons of rose water, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and one teaspoon pure glycerin. Apply on your feet and leave on for half an hour.

Foot Care for Summer Dryness: In one-fourth bucket of cold water, put

2 tablespoons honey, one tablespoon herbal shampoo, one tablespoon almond oil. Soak feet in it for 20 minutes.

Cooling foot bath: Add rose water, lemon juice and a splash of eau de cologne in cold water and soak feet in it. This cools, cleans and removes the odour.

Summer Foot Problems:

Hygiene

While bathing, all parts of the body should be scrubbed and washed well, especially the areas where germs tend to accumulate. The feet are one of them. Pay special attention to your feet, while bathing. After washing them well, dry them thoroughly and apply talcum powder. If you wear closed shoes, talcum powder can be sprinkled inside the shoes. However, in the hot season, slippers and open sandals are best, as they allow maximum ventilation and help the perspiration evaporate. Keep the feet dry with talcum powder. But, open footwear attracts dirt and therefore, foot hygiene becomes all the more important. After a hot day, soak your feet in cold water, to which some salt has been added.

Athlete’s Foot

A foot problem called "Athlete’s Foot" develops more easily during hot and humid weather, because it thrives on soggy skin. If neglected, it can become a stubborn problem, with a malodorous, itchy and soggy condition. The athlete’s foot starts as a fungus infection. So, if there is dry scaling on the feet, especially between the toes, with some itching, is sure to consult a dermatologist without delay. Keep the feet as dry as possible. In fact, during the hot and humid season, the feet should be exposed to the air as much as possible.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Skincare tips for teenagers to control acne issues according to Shahnaz Husain

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×