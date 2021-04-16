EXCLUSIVE: DIY home made moisturisers that will soothe your skin this summer by Shahnaz Husain

The skin loses moisture to the environment when humidity is low or is lowered by air-conditioners during summer. Exposure to the sun, over some time, also lowers the skin’s ability to retain moisture.

The skin absorbs moisture in the form of an emulsion of oil and water. It cannot absorb water or oil by itself. Therefore, moisturisers replenish moisture and keep the skin soft and smooth. During humid weather, normal to oily skin may not need moisturisers, since there is humidity in the air, which is attracted by the skin. However, during the dry season, moisturizers are needed.

- In summer, a rose-based skin tonic may help to moisturise the skin. Honey may be diluted with water and then applied. Honey is a powerful natural humectant, which helps to attract moisture to the skin. Honey makes the skin soft and smoothens out rough areas. It suits both oily and combination skin. Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash off with plain water.

- Mix honey with orange juice and apply it to the face, neck and arms to make it soft and smooth. Wash off after 20 minutes.

- Aloe vera gel or juice can also be applied. Aloe Vera is a powerful natural moisturiser and seals off moisture. It also softens dead skin cells and helps their removal, leaving the skin smoother and brighter. It helps the normal functions of the skin by improving its capacity to retain moisture. Many people have aloe vera plants at home. The gel obtained from the plant itself is the leaf pulp, found in the inner portion of the leaves. The aloe juice is found just beneath the outer skin of the leaves. However, while using it directly on the skin at home, one should wash the plant well and observe total hygiene. The aloe vera gel or juice may be applied on the arms and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. It will moisturize the skin, without making it oily.

- Mix equal quantities of aloe vera gel and mineral water and heat over a low fire till it forms a cream. When it cools, store it in an airtight jar.

- You can also mix 100 ml Rosewater with one teaspoon pure glycerin. Use this lotion to moisturise the skin on the face and body. During summer, you can keep the lotion in the fridge, so that it is cool and refreshing.

- Take 3 tablespoons wheat germ oil, 3 tablespoons honey, one ounce each of rosewater, witch hazel and glycerin. Blend all the ingredients completely to make a cream. Store it in an airtight jar for further use.

Fragrant Body Massage Oil:

Take 25 ml each of almond oil and sunflower oil or sesame seed (til) oil, to make 50 ml oil. To this add 2 drops of rose OR jasmine essential oil. Essential oils should never be used by themselves. This oil will leave the body fragrant.

Make this simple moisturising cream at home:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons beeswax

1 tablespoon emulsifying wax

5 tablespoons almond oil

5 drops of Lavender Essential Oil

10 tablespoons water

Put the waxes in a bowl and melt over a water bath. They are not to be melted directly on the fire. When melted, add the oil. In a separate bowl, heat the water over the same water bath, so that the two bowls are at the same temperature. Slowly add the water to the melted waxes and oils, stirring all the time. Remove from heat and stir with a wooden spoon, until it sets. When cool, add the lavender essential oil. You can increase quantities in this proportion. But it is better to make home remedies in small quantities. Or keep in the fridge for some time. To prepare a water bat put your waxes in a smaller pan. Then put the smaller pan in a larger pan, filled with enough boiling-hot water, which should reach halfway up the side of the smaller pan.

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain group.

