EXCLUSIVE: 10 BEST DIY homemade packs for rejuvenating skin this summer

Despite the welcome change in wardrobe and freedom to eat as much ice cream as you want, the summer season is peculiarly harsh on the skin.

Summer is here and it’s time to store away the heavy baggage of winter clothing, say goodbye to sweaters and jackets and usher in the pretty summer dresses. However, despite the welcome change in wardrobe and freedom to eat as much ice cream as you want, the summer season is peculiarly harsh on the skin. The scorching heat and sun exposure compounded by dust and pollution can leave your skin tanned, scarred and jittery. Most of us resort to quick bleaching sessions or use chemical-laden cosmetic products for instant tan removal. However, it is also useful to pamper and indulge your skin daily with some refreshing and nourishing home face packs.

Here is the best homemade packs list which will nourish your skin and make you look fresh:

Cucumber, Rose Water and Lemon Juice Mix

Lemon has astringent properties because of which it acts as a natural bleach. It helps remove tan, pigmentation and fights bacteria. If you have blemished skin, then cucumber juice and rose water are apt for you because they act as cooling agents. Take a tablespoon of each, mix them and apply all over, especially at tanned areas. You need to hold on to the pack for 10 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. Apply this pack every day after you get back home from the sun to reduce the impact of sun exposure. Follow it up with a moisturizer.

Besan (Gram Flour) and Turmeric Pack

Besan and Haldi are wonderful ingredients for skin. Prepare a mixture of besan, a little turmeric, and milk and apply on a clean face and let it dry for 20 minutes. Moist the dried areas by sprinkling water on it and slowly remove the pack by scrubbing gently in circular motions. Apply this pack every weak for effective exfoliation and tan removal.

Papaya and Honey Pack

Papaya packs are widely available in the market today because of the beneficial qualities of papaya enzymes that are known for skin renewal, whitening, exfoliation and restoration. Honey helps in moisturizing and softening the skin. Take ripe papaya pulp and add honey to it. Apply the mix on the skin and rinse off after 30 minutes.

Tomato, Yogurt and lemon pack

The citric property of the ingredients works as a natural bleach. Also, tomato juice works as a natural toner to tighten pores and check the oiliness of the skin. Lemon acts as a bleaching and anti-bacterial agent. Yoghurt at the same time hydrates the skin and prevents excessive drying.

Masoor Daal (Red Lentil) and Tomato Face Pack

Masoor daal powder is a wonderful skin exfoliator. Together with tomato pulp, the application acts as a skin rejuvenator. Soak a tablespoon of masoor daal in water and then make a rough paste. Mix this paste with tomato pulp and massage it on the face and neck. Wait for 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water. It will remove the effects of tanning and pigmentation.

Oat Meal and Butter Milk Pack

Buttermilk helps in soothing skin and healing blisters and oatmeal acts as a natural scrub that exfoliates the skin, removes blackheads and dead cells. Mix 2 tablespoon of oatmeal with 3 tablespoons of buttermilk and apply on face and body. Gently massage in a circular motion. Keep it for 20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water

Orange Juice and Yogurt Face Pack

Orange is rich in vitamin C that helps fight skin blemishes. The process of skin ageing gets slowed down because of orange as it also helps in skin tightening. Whereas, Yogurt in the pack does the work of a natural bleach and moisturizer to make skin soft and supple. You need to put 1 tablespoon each of yoghurt and orange juice and mix it well before applying it to the face. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse off with water.

Potato and Lemon Juice Face Pack

Potatoes make mouthwatering snacks indeed, but it has huge benefits for the skin too! Potato is loaded with vitamins, minerals, protein and fibres. Potato juice helps treat skin ageing, blemishes and sunburn. It soothes the skin and calms it. Extract the juice of one potato using a grinder, mix a tablespoon of lemon juice with it and apply it on the face and other affected areas. Let it dry for 30-40 minutes. Wash off with cold water.

Strawberry and Milk Cream Face Pack

This face pack look so delicious that you may be tempted to eat it!! This yummy berry has skin lightening agents that help in improving skin complexion and reducing dark spots, pigmentation and freckles. You need to squash 4 strawberries and then pour 2 tablespoons of milk cream. Apply this pink paste to your face. Keep it in your face for half an hour and then rinse it off with cold water.

Sandal Wood Pack

Sandalwood has been used for healing since time immemorial. It’s a natural skin cleanser that removes impurities and dead cells besides a wonderful skin tightening agent. It acts as a soothing balm that heals blemishes and blisters. Mix a tablespoon of sandalwood powder with coconut water to make a thick paste and add a few drops of almond oil to it. Apply on face and neck, dry for 20 minutes and wash off with water.

About the author: Dr Geeta Grewal, Cosmetic Surgeon & Wellness Expert, 9Muses Wellness Clinic, Gurugram

