EXCLUSIVE: Clear skin is no more a thing of the past: Expert approved simple hacks that will make skin GLOW

Clear skin is something every girl wants but isn't the easiest to attain. Here are some natural remedies that are sure to get that glow!

While we're all fans of moisturisers, creams and beauty products, the truth of the matter is that nothing works better than natural remedies. Clear skin might seem like a myth but is not as difficult to achieve as long as you take information from the right source.

Check out some expert-approved tips on how to attain it.

For clear skin take a half lemon and place 3-4 drops of honey on it. Rub the lemon on your face and leave the lemon and honey mixture on your face for 5 minutes, then wash it off with cold water you may see the results right away. Lemon juice also helps in reducing other marks/spots on the face and honey will provide moisture.

Banana Peel

Yes, you heard it right simply rubbing the inside of the banana peel against your skin will brighten up and tone your skin, help reduce acne, and enhance your glow.

Face Mask

This simple, completely natural facial mask is wonderful for treating breakouts and irritated skin. It’s also very effective in getting rid of under-eye shadows.

1/2 tbsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp raw manuka honey

3 tbsp extra-virgin coconut oil melted over the stove

Combine all the ingredients along in a bowl to create a paste. Apply to your face leave for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse with a lukewarm face cloth. Do this 2-3 times a week for best results.

DIY Facial Toner

Create a DIY face toner out of a spring of rosemary and apple cider vinegar. It will help you have healthier, radiant skin. Rosemary contains vital nutrients, like iron, calcium, and antioxidants. Which helps prevent signs of ageing, treat acne, and prevent infection. It additionally has aromatic properties which may soothe and rejuvenate skin. Apple cider vinegar helps fight acne and may help lower age spots.

Take 2 cups of water, 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, 3 tbsp. Apple cider vinegar. Combine water and rosemary in a pan and boil it. Reduce heat to medium and allow simmering, until reduced by half. Now off the flame and allow it to cool. Strain through a strainer, and add the apple cider vinegar and store it in a container use when every needed.

Hand Repair Cream

When it comes to skincare, simple is best you are definitely going to love this 4 ingredient cream take 85-90 grams shea butter, 1 tbsp organic sunflower oil, 10-15 drops of lemongrass oil, 4 drops organic eucalyptus oil.

Add the shea butter and oil to a pot and keep it on low flame till everything is melted. Pour into a non-reactive bowl, big enough to use your hand mixer in. Add in the drops of essential oil. Set the bowl in the refrigerator for 20 minutes, so that the mixture becomes slightly solid. Then whip with the hand mixer for 30-40 seconds on a medium setting, until the cream is fluffy, creamy, and has doubled in size now transfer to a jar and apply as required to soften your skin, or rough areas like feet, knees, and elbows that are prone to dryness.

Blackheads and Vaseline

Nose blackheads can wreck your flawless looks. They are effectively recognisable and make your face dull. Ordinary petrol jelly (Vaseline) can assist with unclogging pores and eliminating blackheads. You should simply apply Vaseline to your nose, cover it's with a film wrap and clean it with a wet fabric.

Jaggery Scrub

Jaggery is a rich antioxidant that fights free radicals and postpones the process of ageing. While coffee kills dead cells and removes impurities, making skin smoother and brighter looking.

Ingredients

2 tablespoon regular jaggery powder, 1 tablespoon coffee powder, 2 tablespoon milk

Mix 2 tablespoons of regular jaggery powder in the milk. Add 1 tablespoon granular coffee powder to this. Rub on the skin for 2 minutes before washing off.

Aloe Vera Magic

Aloe Vera is helpful for different purposes. Its calming properties can loosen up your skin. It additionally contains calming properties that can forestall breakouts. The gel can be utilised to help skin break out related issues. Aloe can be your skin's rescuer. Because of its hydrating and clear completion, it is additionally the go-to item for those with slick skin.

About the author: Mr Karan Bhaskar, Skincare & Makeup Expert, Clinique India.

