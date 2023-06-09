Breaking Down Tom Brady's Weight Loss Journey And Analyzing TB12

Tom Brady’s weight loss has quite shaken the sports fanatics. The legendary quarterback is renowned for not only dominating the football field but also overcoming his personal obstacles. Brady's alleged weight loss of 15 pounds in the midst of his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen has received much attention. While some see this as a sign of stress, others attribute it to his rigorous training schedule. Either way, it's important to take the bigger picture into account. Brady might be in pursuit of ideal health. Also, he may have further improved his athleticism by losing those extra pounds.

But what actually made Tom Brady skinny? Let’s dig out the secrets behind Tom Brady’s weight loss journey.

Who Is Tom Brady?

Tom Brady is a renowned American football quarterback. He is also considered one of the finest players in the history of the NFL. Brady has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over two decades. He played college football at the University of Michigan before being drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Brady achieved great success during his tenure with the Patriots. He led the team to numerous Super Bowl victories and set several records along the way.

After spending 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In his first season with the Buccaneers, he led the team to a Super Bowl victory, solidifying his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

He has been named the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) multiple times and has been selected to the Pro Bowl numerous times as well. Brady's unparalleled success has earned him the respect and admiration of fans and peers alike.

Brady announced his retirement in February 2023, marking the end of a long-standing and admirable career.

Tom Brady Profile

The impact Tom Brady has had on football is immense. But lately, his private life and retirement have drawn a bit more attention. The athlete announced his split from his wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. He and the supermodel have been married for 13 years, and they have two children. Also, earlier this year Brady came out with his official retirement announcement on Instagram. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most challenging periods in his life. Reportedly, he also lost 15 pounds (6.8 kg) during this period. Before we delve into the causes of Tom Brady's weight loss, let's first have a glimpse of his profile.

Real Name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr Birthday: 3/8/1977 (August 3rd)

3/8/1977 (August 3rd) Age In 2023: 46

46 Occupation: Football Quarterback

Football Quarterback Height: 6 feet 4 inches

6 feet 4 inches Weight Before: 225 lb or 102 kg

225 lb or 102 kg After Weight Loss: 210 lb or 95 kg

210 lb or 95 kg Reduced Weight: 15 lb or 6.8 kg

In recent times, his remarkable physical transformation has also gained attention amidst his personal journey. Brady's weight loss journey and personal life have become a topic of interest for many. The reason why Tom Brady looks thin has even garnered the media’s attention globally.

How Did Tom Brady Gain Weight?

Tom Brady weighed 211 pounds at the time of his first draft in 2000. He uses a combination of foods he refers to as the 'TB12 method' to keep his weight in check. In 2019, it was rumored that Tom Brady intended to put on weight during the offseason. Mike Giardi of NFL Network revealed that Brady wants to start the season with around 232-233 pounds. Putting on weight during the offseason will enable him to lose a few pounds throughout the upcoming season.

Currently, he weighs 225 lb (102 kg). In fact, it has been a long time to maintain such a nearly constant weight, especially considering his age. Also, his present weight is considered healthier than his first draft weight given his height of 6'4".

How Did Tom Brady Lose Weight?

In 2020, he agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This led to a miserable start both professionally and personally. Soon, the shocking 15-pound weight loss of Tom Brady was revealed during the recent NFL season. His weight loss became a big deal in the sports world.

Both his fans as well as professionals were curious about the strategies he used to achieve success. As we learn more about Tom Brady's weight loss journey, it becomes clear that a variety of elements, such as nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle modifications, contributed to his transformation. Let’s look at them in detail.

Tom Brady’s Diet

Brady is open about his diet and workout regime. He normally wakes up at six in the morning and starts the day with proper hydration. He drinks 20 ounces (500 ml) of electrolyte-fortified water in the morning. Then he follows with a high-calorie, and protein-filled smoothie with blueberries, bananas, and nuts.

TB12 Diet

Brady follows the famous TB12 diet. It is a controversial and rigid diet that was formulated by him and his body coach, Alex Guerrero. It mainly includes the following.

Organic Foods - The diet places an emphasis on consuming whole, and minimally processed organic foods. It assures to increase your energy levels and lessens inflammation. It also lowers the chance of injury and improves athletic performance ( 1 ). Fats - The diet also limits trans and saturated fats as well as processed meats. This practice may lower the risk of heart disease and some malignancies ( 2 ). Hydration - An additional element essential to sports performance and recovery is proper hydration, which is heavily encouraged in this diet ( 3 ). He even mentioned that he drinks about two hundred ounces of water per day. 80/20 Diet - Plant foods make up about 80% of his diet, while animal products make up the remaining 20%. Anti-inflammatory Nutrition - Brady stays away from nightshade vegetables as they don't have any anti-inflammatory properties. The claim that nightshade vegetables aren't anti-inflammatory, however, is not supported by studies. In reality, they contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and are thought to be anti-inflammatory ( 4 ).

Foods He Prefers

Organic vegetables and fruits

Lean meat and skinless poultry meat that are free of hormones

Seafood (fresh catch)

Legumes like peas, beans, and lentils

Whole grains like oats and wheat

Essential fatty acids like omega-3 FA

Foods He Avoids

Sugar

Caffeinated drinks

Dairy

Soda

White flour

Cooking oil like canola

Non-organic fruits, meats, and vegetables

Nightshades like potato, tomato, and eggplant

How to Eat Like Tom Brady?

Ensure to hydrate yourself well first thing in the morning. Consume at least half your mass in ounces of water. Also, mix some electrolytes into your drink. Integrate protein shakes before and after your workout. Include nuts in them. Make 80% of your meal plant-based. 20% of your plate can have meat. Avoid inorganic, as well as processed foods. Finally, take multivitamins to fill the nutritional gaps. The diet also restricts the time span between meals. It inhibits night-time snacking. With such restrictions, you may further lower your overall calorie consumption, which may help you lose weight.

Tom Brady’s Workout Routine

According to Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady uses 9 workout routines on a regular basis. This exercise is meant to strengthen the functional and conditioning framework. Brady will use resistance bands to work out for 40 minutes, 4 to 5 days each week. Since the emphasis is on agility, speed, and core stability, he doesn't focus on lifting weights ( 5 ). These simple workouts are also Tom Brady’s favorite.

1. Standing Row

For this, use handle looped bands that are fixed at chest height.

As you perform the rows, keep your core, glutes, and elbows close to your body in an athletic posture.

This ensures an energetic upper body while maintaining stability in the lower body.

2. Banded Push-Ups

Wrap a band under your armpits and hold the other end of the loops under your palms.

Now enter a push-up position, to tighten your glutes and abs.

3. Banded Core Rotations

Bring your arms out in front of you, and keep them straight.

With both hands on the handle or loop, spin your torso while pulling the band across your chest.

4. Bicep Curl

Put the band on the floor and place both feet on it, shoulder-width apart.

Bring your hands to your waist and grasp the band firmly.

You may perform curls without swinging by maintaining tight abs and glutes.

5. Banded Tricep Extension

Once again, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart on a band that you have placed on the floor.

Now extend the band overhead while keeping your knees bent and glutes and core engaged.

6. Deadlift

Put both feet over the band.

Holding the band tightly in both hands, you can work the slack until it is tight.

Now squat down while attempting to maintain your back as flat as you can.

Your hips should move forward as you pull up with the bands.

You can change the difficulty of this workout by adjusting the band's slack.

7. Deceleration Lunges

This time the band should be inserted into the hook and then wrapped around your waist.

Step back with one leg while facing the attachment until your knee is almost touching the floor.

Then take a step forward and back to your starting position.

After taking a step back with your other leg, go back to your starting position.

8. Band Squat

Wrap one short looped band around your legs, just above the knees.

Put both feet on the long band that is on the ground.

Then position yourself erect with your feet hip-width apart.

Lean forward and slowly lower yourself into a squat.

Do not let your knees sink inward; instead, keep them directly over your toes.

To stand back up, don't forget to tighten your glutes.

9. Banded Shoulder Press

Step on the band with both feet after setting it on the ground.

Pull the band up to shoulder height using your hands.

To make this an effective strength and conditioning exercise, contract your glutes and core.

Perform presses above the head.

Tom Brady’s lifestyle mainly includes functional training with a bit of flexibility. He also concentrates on hydration and nutrition for a holistic approach. Apart from that, mental fitness also plays a crucial role. Thus Tom’s health regimen includes:

Yoga

Proper sleep cycle

Transcendental meditation techniques

Neuroplasticity training for the brain

While his recent significant weight loss was linked to a stressful year, Tom Brady was able to regain his lost weight through a combination of a proper diet plan and dedicated training. Currently, Tom Brady’s weight is 102 kg (225 lb).

Tom Brady’s Weight Loss Before and After Photos

Before -

After -

Conclusion

The renowned quarterback and national football hero Tom Brady's recent weight loss made headlines. Tom Brady's weight loss is partially attributed to the difficulties he had over a demanding year. But he gained it back with his commitment to his health and well-being. He has his own specially curated TB12 method which focuses on 4 main aspects. Nutrition, hydration, mental well-being, and movement. He has maintained his success even in his 40s because of this routine. Also, this rigid workout and diet plan is not just for athletes. It can benefit anyone irrespective of age and gender.

