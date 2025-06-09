Paresh Rawal’s epic response to fan calling him ‘hero’ of Hera Pheri is winning internet

Can you imagine Hera Pheri without Paresh Rawal? Well, the past couple of weeks have been quite disheartening for all fans who have witnessed the fallout between Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and the makers of Hera Pheri 3. The latest update in this front is that the veteran actor will not be playing Baburao in the third part. But when a fan called him ‘the hero’ of the film and asked him to reconsider his decision, his reply stole the show.

Paresh Rawal’s decision not to be a part of Hera Pheri 3 has left all the fans heartbroken. Even now, fans cannot accept this and continue to ask him to return. Taking to his X handle, the veteran star replied to a fan asking him to reconsider his decision, and this is grabbing all eyeballs.

The fan wrote, “Sir please think once again to join HERA FERI movie You are the hero of this movie.” Replying to this, Sharmaji Namkeen actor said, “NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri” with a joining hands and a red heart emoji. This proves that he still has a great deal of respect for the film and its actors.

Earlier, Rawal had confirmed his exit from the comedy franchise in a tweet he shared on his X handle. This tweet came days after numerous speculations had been made about his fallout with Akshay Kumar and the production house over his fee for Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh's tweet read, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

In a short statement given to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal reportedly confirmed his departure from Hera Pheri 3, simply stating that the news was true. Meanwhile, in an interview with Lallantop last month, he referred to his iconic Hera Pheri character as a "gale ka fanda" (a noose around the neck). He shared that after the release of the first film, he approached filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj and R. Balki in pursuit of diverse and refreshing roles, indicating his desire to break away from being typecast.

Days after this confirmation, even now, fans are requesting him to come back and change his decision, proving the love everyone has for the star in their hearts.

