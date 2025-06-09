BLACKPINK completes ‘iconic’ music video shoot in Seoul for upcoming new music; here’s all we know

Global K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK is officially one step closer to their highly anticipated return. Reports have revealed that the quartet (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) recently completed filming a brand-new music video in Seoul. This signals serious momentum ahead of their first group comeback in nearly three years.

Filming completed in Seoul

According to a report from Xports News on June 9, BLACKPINK spent last weekend on set in Seoul. They wrapped up the music video shoot for their upcoming release. The details remain tightly under wraps. However, the shoot marks a key stage in the group's ongoing preparations for their return to the music scene.

Following the reports, YG Entertainment soon confirmed that BLACKPINK began filming their new music video on June 6. According to the agency, “We are filming in Korea with a famous overseas director. This will create another iconic music video that encapsulates BLACKPINK’s identity and musical color.”

Their comeback is scheduled for the second half of 2025, and will be their first group album since the release of BORN PINK in September 2022. That album marked a major global milestone for the group, and fans have been eagerly waiting for a follow-up ever since.

First comeback under renewed group contract with YG

While BLACKPINK’s individual members each signed with different agencies for their solo endeavors, they remain under YG Entertainment as a group. This upcoming release will be their first group project since renewing their contract with YG. So, this is the first album since the split between their solo and group representation was formalized in 2023.

YG’s executive producer Yang Hyun Suk had already confirmed in a statement last month that BLACKPINK would release new music in the second half of this year. This has sparked excitement among fans globally. Now, with the music video already filmed, expectations are rising that the official rollout may be closer than expected.

DEADLINE world tour

Adding to the anticipation, BLACKPINK is set to launch a new world tour titled DEADLINE, starting in July at Goyang Stadium. The tour will mark their return to large-scale performances as a full group and they are going to cover major cities worldwide.

While no official schedule has been released about the new music, some fans speculate that a pre-release track may drop in June. This would set the stage for a full album release around September. The current tour timeline shows a gap between November 2025 and January 2026. It has prompted theories that December may be used for promotions, additional activities related to the album.

Comeback details still under wraps

Despite the completed music video and mounting fan theories, no official confirmation has been made regarding the exact release date, title track, or concept of the upcoming album. YG Entertainment has yet to release teaser content or a promotional schedule. Even so, the group’s return is already being regarded as one of the most anticipated comebacks in recent K-pop history.

