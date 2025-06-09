Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana Puran Singh in SHOCK

The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to return with its third season, and the excitement is at its peak as the audience's favorite team is back. This season is going to be extra special in many ways, as audiences will have the chance to interact with the cast. It looks like makers have many things planned in store for their loyal fans. As Archana Puran Singh has been an integral part of the team for many years now, joining her is Navjot Singh Sidhu, a long-standing team member. Yes, after remaining away from the show for numerous years, Navjot is set to make a return.

Netflix released a new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show, and the promo in itself is very engaging. Kapil informs Archana Puran Singh that the platform has decided to surprise her with something big. Archana, who is blindfolded, is excited to see her surprise and guesses various things that she can possibly get as a surprise. Ending this wait, Kapil removes the blindfold, and Archana is shocked to see Navjot Singh Sidhu. She worries about seeing him again; meanwhile, Kapil comforts her.

Navjot Singh Sidhu then recites a shayari, and Archana is confused. Kapil Sharma teases Archana, saying that now she won't have a chance to speak, as Sidhu has returned.

This promo was captioned as, "Ek kursi paaji ke liye please. Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar with the comeback of Navjot Singh Sidhu & Archana Puran Singh. Watch them in the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21st June, at 8 PM only on Netflix."

The new season is set to be packed with unmissable moments and entertainment, as top entertainers from the industry take the stage in Kapil Sharma's show.

For the uninformed, Navjot Singh Sidhu was the judge seated on the chair before Archana Puran Singh joined. The former cricketer-turned-politician had appeared on the The Great Indian Kapil Show in the second season as a guest along with his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh, and his wife Geeta Basra. Now, Sidhu is set to be a part of the show permanently, and fans can't wait for his return.

His one-liners, shayaris, and banter with Archana Puran Singh are something that fans can look forward to. The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on June 21.

