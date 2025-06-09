Kareena Kapoor wears Rs 1.72 lakh kaftan dress to Sonam Kapoor's birthday party, giving it a bohemian twist

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva who never fails in bringing her A game in fashion. The actress makes heads turn with her stylish outfits, and they indeed become the talk of the town. Well, recently Bebo attended Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash wearing a yellow Kaftan dress, absolutely teaching us how to slay summer fashion. But do you know how much this dress cost her?

Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous as always, and we bet you cannot take your eyes off her. The fashionista wore a Kaftan dress from Lanvin. This is a French luxury fashion house founded in 1889 by Jeanne Lanvin in Paris. But what left our jaws dropped was the price of the dress. This piece cost her almost Rs 1,72,000.

The flowing silhouette of the stunning Kaftan dress combined comfort with a touch of polish. This is just perfect for the summer season when you want to slay without compromising on comfort. The elegant drape and V-neckline made it stand out even more.

Kareena completed her look with a pair of beige pointed-toe stilettoes, a brown colored broad belt, and stunning long earrings. This transitioned the simple, flowy dress into a chic, classic piece, perfect for a party. We are absolutely in awe of this look and love how the Jaane Jaan actress effortlessly carries that ‘main meri favorite hoon’ aura always around her.

She had arrived with hubby Saif Ali Khan at Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash. Apart from the power couple, we saw Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, and several others. The birthday girl looked gorgeous in an all-black birthday dress, and we are loving it.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor’s work front, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn. Now, she is all set to collaborate with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meghna Gulzar for Daayra. On April 14, the actress shared a couple of pictures with director Meghna Gulzar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran to confirm the same.

