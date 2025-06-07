Top Akshay Kumar Opening Day Of All Time: Housefull 5 takes the 4th spot; Mission Mangal and Sooryavanshi top

Akshay Kumar has delivered his 4th biggest opener at the Indian box office with his recent killer-comedy, Housefull 5. The movie has collected Rs 22 crore net and it is a good result given how difficult it is to even take a decent start in today's time. The film is just under Mission Mangal (Independence Day), Sooryavanshi (Post-Diwali Day) and Gold (Independence Day). Consequently all of Akshay Kumar's top 3 openers were aided by a Holiday while Housefull 5 has managed these numbers on a non-holiday Friday.

Advertisement

Top Akshay Kumar Day 1 Openers Are As Under (Lead Roles):

1. Mission Mangal - Rs 28.50 crore

2. Sooryavanshi - Rs 26.25 crore

3. Gold - Rs 23.75cr

4. Housefull 5 - Rs 22 crore

5. Kesari - Rs 20.50 crore

Rs 22 crore start gives Housefull 5 a strong foundation to grow over the Holiday weekend. Based on the trends, there is a growth of 35 percent on Saturday and Sunday should also remain strong, for a weekend of Rs 83-85 crore net. The numbers internationally are the best for an Akshay Kumar starrer. The weekend projections are over USD 4 million.

Housefull 5 is a pricey film and the theatrical recoveries are very important for it to turn profitable. At Rs 275 crore worldwide, the movie will just about recover its budget and at Rs 325 crore worldwide, it'll be well in contention to emerge a hit fare. As things stand, Housefull 5 will have to hold strong over the weekdays after a good weekend in order to sail through.

Advertisement

Whatever be the eventual result, it is heartening that a film has atleast taken a start to build on, that too on a non-holiday. The starts are getting rarer and the industry should take what the audience is signalling, very seriously.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now. 2 versions of the movie have released - A and B. Both versions have a different killer, increasing the intrigue among its target audience. If you have watched Housefull 5, which version of the film did you watch? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 vs Thug Life Worldwide Opening Day Comparison: Akshay Kumar's comedy tops Kamal Haasan starrer to emerge number 1 Indian film of the week