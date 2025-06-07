Housefull Franchise Opening Day India Box Office Comparison: How has the recent killer-comedy performed in compared to other films of the series?

Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and a host of other actors, took a good opening of Rs 22 crore net at the Indian box office. The Sajid Nadiadwala-conceptualised film's advance booking suggested a sub-Rs 20 crore start but it got good current on the day of release to push it to Rs 22 crore net.

Housefull 5 is the biggest opener of all the Housefull films. In the last 15 years, no Housefull movie except Housefull 5 has managed to open above Rs 20 crore net. The growth in collections, shows that there is good enough interest among the audiences to watch more films from this madcap comedy franchise.

The footfalls of Housefull 5, despite being the highest opener among Housefull films, are the lowest in the franchise's 15 year long history. The first Housefull film got 15 lakh people to theatres on the opening day, followed by 17 lakh for Housefull 2; said to be the peak of the franchise. From there, the films of the series have been seeing a slow decline in the opening day footfalls.

Housefull 4's opening can be seen slightly differently because it released on pre-Diwali Friday and the collections blasted from Monday (Govardhan Pooja Day). It went on to emerge a super-hit. To Housefull 5's defence, it has done well given that Akshay Kumar has been going through a lean phase at the box office and given that the audiences have become more picky about what they watch in theatres than ever before. If Akshay Kumar was in a form like he was in 2018, the opening of Housefull 5 could have been close to Rs 30 crore net.

Here's Comparing The Opening Day Collections And Footfalls Of Films Of The Housefull Franchise

Film Day 1 India Net Collections Day 1 Footfalls Screens Housefull Rs 9.35 crore 15 lakh 1700 Housefull 2 Rs 12.25 crore 17 lakh 2650 Housefull 3 Rs 15.25 crore 15 lakh 3650 Housefull 4 Rs 17.50 crore 13 lakh 3900 Housefull 5 Rs 22 crore 11 lakh 5000

Housefull 5 has been seeing a steady growth of 35 percent on its first Saturday (Bakri Eid) and collections should flirt with Rs 30 crore. Sunday should again be on par with or higher than Saturday, to give the film an opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 83-85 crore net.

